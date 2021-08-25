Rocklahoma searching for Limp Bizkit replacement

Limp Bizkit, which was scheduled to be among headlining bands at Rocklahoma, will not perform at the 2021 music festival.

“We are bummed to announce that Limp Bizkit has decided to cancel their September and October festival performances, including Rocklahoma,” said a message posted Thursday on Rocklahoma’s social media accounts.

“We are working to find a replacement and will send out a fully updated lineup with set times as soon as we have information.”

Rocklahoma will take place Sept. 3-5 north of Pryor. Limp Bizkit had been booked to be a headlining act on the final day of the festival.

Limp Bizkit had recently announced that the group was cancelling tour dates out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans.

“Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole,” Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst told Billboard magazine. “We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID.”

