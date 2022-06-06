Rocklahoma music lineup announced

Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, and Jelly Roll will be among bands performing at Rocklahoma 2022.

Scheduled Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, the music and camping festival promotes itself as America’s biggest Labor Day weekend party.

“Rocklahoma 2022! It’s time! We are so excited to announce that we will be one of this year’s headliners,” Shinedown’s Brent Smith said in a news release that announced the music lineup. “We are bringing you guys and girls the biggest show of the year. We cannot wait to see you. Let’s go!”

Produced by AEG Presents and original Rocklahoma founders Pryor Creek Music Festivals, Rocklahoma showcases new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages.

The music lineup also includes In This Moment, Skillet, Underoath, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Palaye Royale, Dorothy, Suicidal Tendencies, Lit, Sleep Token, Fire From The Gods, Quiet Riot, Caned By Nod, Doro, Dana Dentata, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Fan Halen, Count’s 77, Enuff Z’nuff, One Night Stand, Widow 7, Firestryke, Pulse, The Normandys, Wildstreet, Like Before, Even In Death, Sin Of Saints, American Maid, Dead Fervor, Killer Hearts, McQueen Street, The Midnight Devils, Paralandra and Eternal Frequency.

“Rocklahoma has always been a celebration of rock,” Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents said. “This being its 15th year will be no different. The biggest lineup Pryor has seen plus the best fans in rock will lead to a Labor Day weekend to remember.”

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing 10 a.m. Friday, June 10 at rocklahoma.com and will increase to phase two pricing 5 p.m. Friday, June 17.

Payment plan options are available. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save at the early bird price.

Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie and Rockstar VIP Packages are also available. Go to rocklahoma.com/passes for details.

The campgrounds open noon Sunday, Aug. 28 through noon Monday, Sept. 5. General admission, VIP camping and VIP glamping packages are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases. Information on camping add-ons can be found at rocklahoma.com/camping.

Fans can kick off the Rocklahoma party at the Roadhouse, where “Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts and national legends” will headline the DEB Concerts Stage each day. The Roadhouse is also home to a Thursday pre-party, which is available to guests with a full weekend pass. The Roadhouse will feature food trucks, a full-service bar and place to hang out with friends.

Festival doors open at 2 p.m. daily, and doors for the Roadhouse open at 10:30 a.m. daily.

