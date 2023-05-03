Daily music lineups have been announced for the 2023 incarnation of Rocklahoma, scheduled Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor.

Single day passes and weekend passes are on sale at rocklahoma.com. Single-day pass prices start at $89, plus fees during phase one buying period and prices will increase in the coming weeks.

Rocklahoma will feature three full days of performances from top rock acts including Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor and many others.

The festival is hosted by Eddie Trunk and will kick off with campgrounds opening Sunday, August 27 and music performances getting underway at the official pre-party Thursday, August 31. The only way to access the campground party is to purchase a Rocklahoma weekend pass.

The daily lineup:

Friday, Sept. 1: Godsmack, Chevelle, Daughtry, Code Orange, Skid Row, P.O.D., Ayron Jones, Black Stone Cherry, Fame On Fire, Plush, Dead Poet Society, Shot of Poison, Dead West, Small Town Sindrome, Jessikill.

Saturday, Sept. 2: Limp Bizkit, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Asking Alexandria, GWAR, The Hu, Atreyu, Fuel, KIX, Steven Adler, New Years Day, Crobot, Dayseeker, 90LB Wrench, Snake Bite Whisky, Bat Allison.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Pantera, Rob Zombie, Corey Taylor, Ministry, Mammoth WVH, Buckcherry, Filter, Jinjer, Mothica, From Ashes To New, Brkn Love, Stonebreed, SIIN, Nova Rex.

The Roadhouse will be the site of the Aug. 31 pre-party featuring performances from Warrant, L.A. Guns, BulletBoys and Voodoo Moonshine. The pre-party is open to anyone with a Rocklahoma weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks and a full-service bar.