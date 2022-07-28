Rocklahoma daily lineups announced

Daily band lineups have been announced for Rocklahoma and single-day general admission tickets for the camping and music festival go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 29.

Rocklahoma, billed as America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend party, will take place Sept. 2-4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor.

Slaughter has been added to the lineup for Rocklahoma 15, which will feature Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll and others. Also, Slaughter has been added , and many others.

Daily lineups:

Friday, Sept. Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Jelly Roll, Underoath, Bad Wolves, Bad Omens, Slaughter, Dorothy, Dropout Kings, John Harvie, Widow 7, Firestryke, The Normandys, Wildstreet and Like Before.

Saturday, Sept. 3: Korn, Evanescence, Seether, In This Moment, Skillet, Nothing More, Palaye Royale, Suicidal Tendencies, Sleep Token, Quiet Riot, Dana Dentata, Even In Death, Paralandra, American Maid, Hiller Hearts and McQueen Street.

Sunday, Sept. 4: Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Cypress Hill, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, The Hu, Lit, Fire From The Gods, Caned By Nod, The Midnight Devils, Sin Of Saints, Eternal Frequency, Pulse and Dead Feavor.

A Thursday Night roadhouse pre-party will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and will feature performances from Fan Halen, Count’s 77, Enuff Z’nuff and One Night Stand. A three-day pass is required to attend the pre-party.

Single-day general admission tickets are $105, plus fees. Rockstar, Roadie, Groupie, Big Shot and weekend reserved VIP packages are sold out, but Garage VIP Packages and general admission tickets at available at rocklahoma.com.

