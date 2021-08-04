Rocklahoma announces daily lineups for 2021 festival

Single-day tickets are on sale for Rocklahoma, which has revealed daily band lineups for the upcoming music and camping festival north of Pryor.

Previously held on Memorial Day Weekend, Rocklahoma is moving to Labor Day Weekend in 2021.

The daily band lineups:

•Friday, Sept. 3: Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Sevendust, Grandson, Candlebox, Tremonti, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade, Plush, Color Of Chaos, Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls, Outlaw Devils, Love Sick Radio and Straight Six.

•Saturday, Sept. 4: Slipknot, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Pop Evil, Badflower, Jelly Roll, Zero 9:36, John 5 And The Creatures, All Good Things, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, Crobot, East Side Gamblers, Fist Of Rage, 90LB Wrench, Mind Of Fury and The Rumours.

•Sunday, Sept. 5: Limp Bizkit, Halestorm, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Perform A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, The Hu, Motionless In White, Puddle Of Mudd, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose, Light The Torch, Cory Marks, Jeris Johnson, Stellar Ascent (KMOD battle of the bands winner), Budderside, Paralandra, Severmind, Jessikill and Chaotic Resemblance.