Rocklahoma announces daily lineups for 2021 festival
Rocklahoma announces daily lineups for 2021 festival

  Updated
Rocklahoma

Anthrax, shown during a 2015 Rocklahoma performance, is returning to the festival lineup in 2021. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 John Clanton

Single-day tickets are on sale for Rocklahoma, which has revealed daily band lineups for the upcoming music and camping festival north of Pryor.

Previously held on Memorial Day Weekend, Rocklahoma is moving to Labor Day Weekend in 2021.

The daily band lineups:

•Friday, Sept. 3: Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Sevendust, Grandson, Candlebox, Tremonti, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade, Plush, Color Of Chaos, Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls, Outlaw Devils, Love Sick Radio and Straight Six.

•Saturday, Sept. 4: Slipknot, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Pop Evil, Badflower, Jelly Roll, Zero 9:36, John 5 And The Creatures, All Good Things, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, Crobot, East Side Gamblers, Fist Of Rage, 90LB Wrench, Mind Of Fury and The Rumours.

•Sunday, Sept. 5: Limp Bizkit, Halestorm, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Perform A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, The Hu, Motionless In White, Puddle Of Mudd, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose, Light The Torch, Cory Marks, Jeris Johnson, Stellar Ascent (KMOD battle of the bands winner), Budderside, Paralandra, Severmind, Jessikill and Chaotic Resemblance.

A Thursday, Sept. 2 Roadhouse pre-party will feature performances from Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy, BulletBoys, Liliac and Dead Metal Society. A three-day pass is required to attend the pre-party.

Rocklahoma, presented by AEG Presents, is in its 15th year. For tickets and information, go to rocklahoma.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

