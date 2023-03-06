Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle and Corey Taylor will be among music artists on the Rocklahoma 2023 roster.

The lineup was announced Monday for “America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend party,” scheduled Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor. The campgrounds will open Sunday, Aug. 27 for the annual camping and music festival. Music will begin at a pre-party Thursday, Aug. 31.

Among other Rocklahoma performers: Bush, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Jinjer, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Kix, Filter, Fuel, Ayron Jones, Black Stone Cherry, Mothica, From Ashes To New, New Years Day, Crobot, Fame On Fire, BulletBoys, Dayseeker, Plush, Dead Poet Society, Brkn Love, Steven Adler, Dead West, Shot Of Poison, Small Town Sindrome, 90LB Wessel, Jessikill, Snake Bite Whiskey, Daymes Rocket, Bat Alliance, Stonebreed, Siin Rocks and Nova Rex.

“We are excited to be coming back for our 17th year with our biggest lineup yet,” Dave Geincke, Rocklahoma’s founder, vice president and general manager, said. “Celebrating the end of summer over Labor Day with our Rocklahoma family is the highlight of our year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Pryor to party with us.”

A news release announcing the lineup included a quote from Taylor, who said he couldn’t be more stoked to include Rocklahoma in his first major leg for a tour, indicating he will be performing material from his solo career in addition to Slipknot and Stone Sour songs.

“Plus, we get to hang with our friends in Pantera, Rob Zombie and so many others this Labor Day,” Taylor said. “This ain’t Polka-lahoma. This is Rocklahoma. We’ll see you all there.”

Rocklahoma was founded in 2007 and showcases rock artists performing on three stages in addition to a wide range of onsite camping amenities and VIP packages that align with the festival motto of “life, liberty and the pursuit of rock.”

The Aug. 31 pre-party, open to anyone with a weekend pass, will feature performances by Warrant, L.A. Guns, BulletBoys and Voodoo Moonshine.

Weekend general admission and VIP passes were scheduled to be available at phase 1 pricing beginning noon Tuesday, March 7. Phase 2 pricing goes into effect at the launch of the general pass noon Friday, March 10.

Go to rocklahoma.com to purchase tickets and for information about a variety of VIP experiences and camping/glamping options.

All weekend passes are for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival. Single-day lineup and pass sales will arrive in the spring.

Rocklahoma is sponsored by Bud Light, Monster Energy, DEB Concerts, Cutwater, ZYN, Sunbelt and Route 66 RV.