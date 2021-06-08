Rocklahoma 2021 lineup announced

Passes go on sale with early bird pricing in effect 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 at rocklahoma.com. Tickets will increase to phase two pricing 5 p.m. Friday, June 18. Payment plan options are available that will allow ticket buyers to split the cost into monthly payments. Limited quantities of “groupie,” “roadie” and “Rockstar VIP” packages are available.

Current pricing, while supplies last, is as follows for weekend passes, which are good for Friday, Saturday and Sunday: General admission $144 plus fees, military general admission $120 plus fees, general admission four-pack $516 plus fees, reserved admission (comes with food and soft drinks) $399 plus fees.

VIP packages include the groupie package ($675 per person for pit/$775 per person for reserved, plus fees), the roadie package ($1,100 per person plus fees), the rockstar package ($2,600 per pair for camping/$3,200 per pair for hotel, plus fees).

Rocklahoma is offering two new packages for those who want to be away from crowds.

Big Shot Boxes are $3,400 plus fees and include a private, shaded elevator box located at the main stage north of the reserved seats for four people. Big Shot Boxes include couches, chairs and beverage services, plus access to the VIP tent and Stage 2 VIP lounge.