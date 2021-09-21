Rocker Erin Coburn, an 'old soul' at age 20, making Oklahoma debut in Jenks

Ever get nervous?

“I think the only time I have ever been nervous was my first recital and I had like a pink little acoustic guitar and everyone else had awesome electric guitars. I had to get up and do a song for the first time. That was the first time I think I ever performed. I was nervous before that, but, everything after that, I have never been nervous, before or a show or during a show or even after a show. I think the only thing I am ever nervous about is finding parking or making sure we have a place to unload, but I am never nervous for the show itself or being onstage. That’s a total release.”

Do you know how all this turns out?

“I know it will end up in bigger venues and being able to play for more people and actually meet my fans from around the world. There are fans in the UK who have been following me since I was very young. I just want to connect with as many people as possible and bring them a time where they can forget anything scary going on around them because that’s definitely what music is for.