Rocker Erin Coburn, an 'old soul' at age 20, making Oklahoma debut in Jenks

Erin Coburn, who has been on stages for much of her 20 years of life so far, will perform in Oklahoma for the first time 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks.
The Ohio rocker turned pro at age 12 and split her first payday ($100) with two band members.
“I thought that was amazing,” Coburn said during a phone interview. “You can make money doing this? This is so cool.”
A career was born.
Coburn released a debut album at 14 and loves to perform live. She’ll bring a couple of labels — rising artist, old soul — with her to Jenks.
Someone who knows you referred to you as an old soul and meant it as a compliment.
“I have been told that a lot, especially after I get off stage from a show. (People say) ‘I feel like you are someone else from way, way back when but you are here now. This is interesting.’ I do feel that sometimes. Every time I am around a bunch of people my age, I don’t feel like I fit in as much. I guess it’s because of that old soul.”
What is it that makes you an old soul?
“I think it’s probably two things. One is maturity, but the other one is I grew up playing the blues. That was one of the first genres of music I learned how to play. I feel like with that music, it’s a feeling and not a chord progression. That feeling is something that probably takes years to really come into, and I started young, so that’s what kind of made that old soul thing pop out is I was playing the blues and playing straight from feeling.”
I read that it was your third guitar teacher who figured out that the blues sparked you.
“He totally inspired me. He started playing it and I was like, whoa, what is that. Hold on.”
You say you weren’t the best guitar student?
“I always wanted to do my own thing and when they gave me songs or scales to practice, I just never wanted to do it. I was very stubborn. I was always just writing things and making up my own stuff. So I went through about two guitar teachers before I found the one I really clicked with, just because of how stubborn I was. He realized let’s go about it this way and that’s why I think I clicked with the blues is it was all improv and making up stuff. I struggled before then, but that’s what brought me into my own was someone who understood my learning process and kind of the improv style I wanted to go towards.
You love guitars.
“They are literally my best friend.”
Why do you say that?
“Like I said before, trying to talk to people my age, it’s hard to connect. But when I play guitar I feel like I am talking to someone who knows exactly what I feel. When I play guitar, it’s like I’m having a conversation and I think it knows what I’m feeling even better than I do. I will play it and, wow, I didn’t know I was feeling that. I think that’s what connects me to the guitar is because it is so much expression that sometimes I don’t know I have.”
You picked up a guitar for the first time when you were 2, which seems like science fiction.
“The thing was bigger than me. It was my dad’s acoustic guitar. He never played it. My mom had gotten it for him for an anniversary or something. It kind of just sat in the corner and eventually I found it and, being a little kid, must-get-hands-on-everything. That was immediately claimed as mine. There are some videos of me playing in my diaper, playing a guitar. It’s very embarrassing.”
Is it really possible to play guitar at 2, because it seems like someone that age wouldn’t really know what’s going on?
“It was more like me just strumming open chords and then singing a song over the top of it, like an original song. I made up this song about dragons and mountains and stuff because my dad was into sci-fi and had sci-fi movies on and stuff like that. I was always kind of into the whole dragon thing. It was mainly me making up lyrics and then strumming to like an open E.”
You ‘stole’ your dad’s guitar and it’s working out for you, probably better than it would have for him.
“I think if I wouldn’t have touched that guitar it probably would have had 20 layers of dust on it by now.”
Ever get nervous?
“I think the only time I have ever been nervous was my first recital and I had like a pink little acoustic guitar and everyone else had awesome electric guitars. I had to get up and do a song for the first time. That was the first time I think I ever performed. I was nervous before that, but, everything after that, I have never been nervous, before or a show or during a show or even after a show. I think the only thing I am ever nervous about is finding parking or making sure we have a place to unload, but I am never nervous for the show itself or being onstage. That’s a total release.”
Do you know how all this turns out?
“I know it will end up in bigger venues and being able to play for more people and actually meet my fans from around the world. There are fans in the UK who have been following me since I was very young. I just want to connect with as many people as possible and bring them a time where they can forget anything scary going on around them because that’s definitely what music is for.
“In the very near future this summer, I will be opening up my recording studio here in Middletown (Ohio). It’s a full commercial recording studio. I got certified in audio engineering over the winter last year. I’ve been doing some engineering work and things like that. When I am on the road, I will be able to have a staff at my studio and be running that. I want to have my hand in everything in the music business and also be known for empowering women in this industry, so that’s kind of where I hope to go in the future.”
That was the serious question. This is less serious. There may be fans in Oklahoma who appreciate you have an affinity for chickens. You used to hold chickens while swinging or riding a bike and you said you used to sneak them into the house without your mom knowing.
“Before my guitar was my best friend, chickens were my best friend. I was that crazy chicken lady. I was in middle school and all these people are talking about what’s cool and these trendy things and all that, but I’m over here just blabbering about chickens and how awesome they are and how everyone should have chickens and they should come meet my chickens. That was the only thing I ever talked about was just chickens. They were awesome and I am so excited because we moved to this house and it’s in the country and I love living in the country so I can have chickens again and I’m so excited, but I think that’s awesome. Bring on the fans who love chickens because me, too.”