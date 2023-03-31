"Yacht rock" band Ambrosia is heading to Tulsa as part of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa's "Rock the Dock" showcase July 22.

Additional artists such as John Ford Coley, Maxine Nightingale, Al Stewart and the “Voice of Player” Peter Beckett also will be performing all their Billboard top 40 hits from the '70s and '80s, according to a news release.

Ambrosia's hit songs include “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me."

The show will start at 8 p.m. with tickets on sale now starting at $45.50.