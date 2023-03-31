"Yacht rock" band Ambrosia is heading to Tulsa as part of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa's "Rock the Dock" showcase July 22.
Additional artists such as John Ford Coley, Maxine Nightingale, Al Stewart and the “Voice of Player” Peter Beckett also will be performing all their Billboard top 40 hits from the '70s and '80s, according to a news release.
Ambrosia's hit songs include “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me."
The show will start at 8 p.m. with tickets on sale now starting at $45.50.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.