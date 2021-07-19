 Skip to main content
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Green Day tours Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa
  Updated
Green Day at Outsiders House

Members of the band Green Day pose with Danny O'Connor (left) of the Outsiders House Museum during a Monday visit to the museum. Courtesy Danny O'Connor

Green Day’s surprise visit to Tulsa included a Monday trip to the Outsiders House Museum.

It was announced Monday morning that Green Day, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band that will soon christen a new tour in the Dallas area, will perform a Tuesday night show at historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

Tickets were snapped up quickly. The show was deemed a sell-out less about 45 minutes after tickets went on sale.

With time to burn in Tulsa before the Tuesday show, what did band members from Green Day do? They toured an attraction that has become a hotspot for celebrity visits (Leonardo DiCaprio popped up recently at the Outsiders House Museum).

On Monday evening, Danny O’Connor and Donnie Rich posted photos of Green Day at the Outsiders House Museum. It’s a museum dedicated to “The Outsiders,” a 1983 movie that helped launched the careers of a slew of young actors, and the S.E. Hinton book that inspired the film. The home-that-became-a-museum was a filming site during the making of “The Outsiders,” serving as the home of a “greaser” family.

The Outsiders House, which has been open to the public on weekends, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday this week. O’Connor said the museum is opening to the public on a Friday for the first time. Admission is $10 per person and “future greasers” under 6 years of age will be admitted free.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 20

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk PBS documentary series “Icon: Music Through the Lens;” Circle Cinema Film Festival and more

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

