Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Green Day tours Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa

Green Day’s surprise visit to Tulsa included a Monday trip to the Outsiders House Museum.

It was announced Monday morning that Green Day, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band that will soon christen a new tour in the Dallas area, will perform a Tuesday night show at historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

Tickets were snapped up quickly. The show was deemed a sell-out less about 45 minutes after tickets went on sale.

With time to burn in Tulsa before the Tuesday show, what did band members from Green Day do? They toured an attraction that has become a hotspot for celebrity visits (Leonardo DiCaprio popped up recently at the Outsiders House Museum).

On Monday evening, Danny O’Connor and Donnie Rich posted photos of Green Day at the Outsiders House Museum. It’s a museum dedicated to “The Outsiders,” a 1983 movie that helped launched the careers of a slew of young actors, and the S.E. Hinton book that inspired the film. The home-that-became-a-museum was a filming site during the making of “The Outsiders,” serving as the home of a “greaser” family.