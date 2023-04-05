The rock band Clutch is heading to Cain's Ballroom this summer with special guests Giovannie & The Hired Guns and Mike Dillon & Punkadelik.

On Aug. 19, the band will perform their "hyper-literate and libertine jams informed by hardcore fury and fuzzy, athletic, stoner rock," a news release states.

The band has released 13 studio albums since 1991.

"The supporters who adore Clutch are there for the experience, community, and authentic connection," the release states.

"To love Clutch is to feel a sense of ownership, membership, and belonging," the release adds.

Tickets for the show are available now starting at $39.50.