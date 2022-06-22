Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Ventures rolling into Route 66 Road Fest

Here’s a parental pairing lovers of nostalgia might appreciate: The fathers of surf music are celebrating the Mother Road in Tulsa.

The Ventures, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band that charted 30-plus albums in the 1960s, have enlisted for the AAA Route 66 Road Fest.

The “Mother of All Road Fests” began June 18-19 in Oklahoma City and will continue June 25-26 at SageNet Center on Expo Square. Live music and classic cars (of course) will be part of the festival. The music roster for the Tulsa segment of the festival includes The Ventures, who are scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25. For Route 66 Road Fest tickets and information, go to route66roadfest.com.

People have been cruising Route 66 for 96 years. The Ventures are riding a 64-year wave. They’ll meet at the intersection of retro and cool.

Former Oklahoman Bob Spalding of The Ventures said during a phone interview that Route 66 has special meaning to him.

“For us that grew up in the 1950s and 1960s, we traveled Route 66 when it was actually a highway,” he said.

Spalding lived in Enid for a couple of years as a kid because his father was stationed at Vance Air Force Base.

“I remember traveling from Oklahoma to California and back a couple of times and traveling on Route 66. It was a famous highway back then. Of course, after that, it was right in the prime of the mid-’60s when the TV show was on, ‘Route 66.’ It has been an icon for many, many years.”

The Ventures formed in 1958. A rocking version of “Walk Don’t Run” (the song had been recorded previously by jazz guitarist Johnny Smith and country picker Chet Atkins) in 1960 catapulted the group to stardom.

Spalding said the original members of The Ventures would have traveled Route 66 because they were “all over the place” in the 1960s, touring in a station wagon that towed a little trailer. He isn’t an original member. He came aboard in 1980, 18 years after watching The Ventures perform in Japan. He was there because, as established above, he grew up in a military family.

Another current member of The Ventures is Leon Taylor. It’s important to him to carry the band forward because his father, Mel Taylor, was part of the group’s “classic” lineup with Don Wilson, Bob Bogle and Nokie Edwards. Okies whose families migrated west, Bogle (born near Wagoner) and Edwards (born in Lahoma) are in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. All four men from the “classic” lineup are deceased.

“My dad asked me to come into the group in 1996, just before he passed away,” Taylor said. “So I have been in the group for 26 years. I was humbled and honored to do that and to actually step into his shoes. Now, they are some big shoes to fill. I feel like I have an obligation to carry on his legacy and to carry on the legacy of the group so it just doesn’t fade away.”

It’s a significant legacy. The Ventures reign as the top-selling instrumental rock band in history. The band’s online site says The Ventures are considered by many to be the greatest surf band. “While it is true that The Ventures’ style and music helped define the musical genre as much as anyone, they are much more than that. Surf is just a subset of what The Ventures are: the best-selling instrumental rock band in music history.”

When John Fogerty introduced The Ventures at the 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, he said “Walk Don’t Run” (ranked by Rolling Stone among the 100 greatest guitar songs) kicked open a movement in rock and roll: “The sound of it became surf music and the audacity of it empowered guitar players everywhere.”

Taylor said the original Ventures had a unique style and all the parts were instrumental in creating the sound.

“It wasn’t just about the lead guitar,” he said. “It wasn’t just about bass or rhythm or drums. It was a combination of all four. But the melodies — for example, ‘Walk Don’t Run’ — you listen to interviews or you listen to people that have made comments (about the song). Jimmy Page. Eddie Van Halen. All these guys tell you that ‘Walk Don’t Run’ was the first song they learned how to play on guitar. I think that’s a testament to what the Ventures have done in the music business. The early days, they taught people how to learn to play guitar.”

Backstage at the 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Billy Joel told The Ventures “Walk Don’t Run” was the first song he learned to play on piano. The McCoys (best known for the song “Hang On Sloopy” got their name from the song that was on the flip side of “Walk Don’t Run.”

Spalding said The Ventures had songs that were accessible and young musicians could learn how to play them, but the band also had songs that were complex and difficult to play — if you could play them.

“You ran kind of the gamut of what you could do,” he said. “But, at the same time, what the guys did when they first started out is I don’t think they realized that they influenced a whole generation of young musicians. And those musicians influenced a whole generation of musicians. So it has become kind of a generational type thing and we’re lucky in a sense that the music that we play and the music we are famous for is what is considered evergreen. They don’t forget those songs and they really want to continue to hear them, whether they are 75 or 25.”

Folks haven’t heard those songs lately because The Ventures haven’t done many shows since the pandemic arrived. Taylor said 2020 got shut down and The Ventures did a couple of shows in 2021. A return to Japan, where The Ventures are huge, is imminent.

Taylor said the Route 66 Road Fest “is really our first opportunity to get out and play this year. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to getting out in front of all the fans and people that aren’t fans and maybe have never heard of us and playing for them. I’m ready. I’m ready to play. Bob is too. We are all itching to get out on the road.”

Added Spalding: “If there’s anything that we would like to communicate to people who like The Ventures and The Ventures’ music is that we are now re-emerging and reconnecting both in the U.S. as well as in Japan. We are looking forward to going out and keeping the music alive, keeping the legacy alive, and offering some new music. We just completed a new album for Japan. It’s our first new album in two or three years. We are real happy with that and we are hoping we can bounce the material on that album over to the states later this year. But we are excited about all of those things. The key issues for the folks that really like The Ventures and like the music is we are still going. We are still playing. We hope to see everybody starting this year.”

