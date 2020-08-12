Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino is a partner in a venture that will result in Brothers Osborne playing a free live-streamed show to raise funds for ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music.
“Brothers Osborne: Let’s Play Live” will stream live on YouTube at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. For access, go to Youtube.com/brothersosborne.
River Spirit Casino Resort is serving as the only “physical location” partner in the event and will be promoting it on its social media channels. However, the concert will take place at an undisclosed location in Nashville and River Spirit will share it live in its 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar.
“Since opening Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort, we have cultivated a prominent reputation in the music industry as an outstanding location for artists to play,” Pat Crofts, CEO of River Spirit Casino Resort, said.
“Paradise Cove is recognized in the entertainment industry for its best-in-class acoustics, the professional management of our team and the ticket sales producing sold-out crowds. We are fortunate to draw the nation’s best up-and-coming musicians, but also the premium fan favorites.”
“This attention brought us the opportunity to support artists through the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic mission. As the only entertainment venue partner, River Spirit Casino Resort is proud to support ACM Lifting Lives and we look forward showcasing artists at Paradise Cove again in the future.”
A news release said Lightning Link, a hit brand loved by Product Madness customers and owned by Aristocrat, is presenting the show in collaboration with Brothers Osborne, the River Spirit Casino and ACM Lifting Lives.
“We’re so excited to partner with Lightning Link and Aristocrat to play a few tunes and help raise funds for an organization we love, ACM Lifting Lives,” Brothers Osborne said in the release. “We can’t wait to get back on the road but in the meantime, we hope ya’ll come hang with us on August 21st.”
During the streamed concert, fans will be encouraged to donate to the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund. Money raised will be disbursed to individuals in the country music community in need of pandemic relief assistance.
Lyndsay Cruz, executive director of ACM Lifting Lives, said the music industry, like other industries, has been tremendously affected by the pandemic. Even if major performers are OK financially, she said there’s an “ecosystem” of people in the industry who may need relief.
“It’s like the crew and the techs and the drivers and the event management and the lighting or security or venue staff,” she said.
“Those peoples’ livelihoods are really on hold indefinitely because they keep the touring industry going and there is nowhere really for them to go right now.”
Cruz said when the pandemic shut down live entertainment in March, ACM Lifting Lives created the COVID-19 Response Fund and sifted through applications (“our application process was pretty quick and simple anyway”) to disburse “small-ish” grants to those in need.
“It helped them,” she said. “It gave them a little bit of peace of mind. ‘OK, I can get through maybe this month.’ We can’t be in place of maybe government support at this time, but what we see is the touring industry for artists, it doesn’t seem like they are going back any time soon. We are looking at 2021 where people are starting to look at arena tours and such. We think there is going to be a whole other wave of need if government funding doesn’t come through. I think maybe people thought, oh, we would pick back up in the fall and it’s not happening.”
Artists like Brothers Osborne have been quick to help because they they know how many people in the industry have been impacted.
“They know that they have hundreds of support staff when they go on a big tour,” Cruz said. “That’s why they are partnering with us for ways to raise money, which is why they are doing this awesome concert next week, which will be really fun, too. I’m a big fan of Brothers Osborne, so I was thrilled that they came on board, but this is a fun way for people to watch a concert and, hey, if you want to donate $5, do it.”
Cruz said Brothers Osborne will, during the event, talk about the fund and the reason for the show so people will have an understand of why it’s happening.
“If people want to donate a few bucks here and there, it will add up,” Cruz said. “It will help someone.”
To learn more about the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, visit ACMLiftingLives.org.