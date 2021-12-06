 Skip to main content
River Spirit hosting Candlebox show
Candlebox

Candlebox

Candlebox is coming back to the River Spirit Casino Resort.

 Tom Gilbert

Candlebox is returning to Tulsa for a March 19 performance at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at riverspirittulsa.com.

Candlebox has a history that dates to in 1991 in Seattle, where the group was formed, and soon thereafter came a

record label bidding war in Los Angeles. The band went quadruple-platinum with a 1993 debut on Madonna’s Maverick Records and then came two more acclaimed albums — 1995’s “Lucy” and 1998’s “Happy Pills. But, after nearly a decade of hard road work, the band went on hiatus in 2000.

Candlebox regrouped with a 2006 tour and its most recent album (“Wolves”), debuted at No. 7 on Billboard.

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

