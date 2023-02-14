River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa will be hosting the Roots and Boots Tour that features three country headliners this spring.

Artists such as Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin will be performing on April 13, a news release states.

Kershaw is a multi-platinum selling artist that has sold over five million records, the release reads. He's also had 11 top 10 singles including "She Don't Know She's Beautiful" and "Love of My life" that reached number one.

Collin Raye has had 24 top 10 records and 16 number one hits, the release continues. He has also been nominated five times for the Country Music Award's and American Country Music's best male vocalist of the year awards.

Aaron Tippin describes his 25-year career as something that builds "on his brand of songs that touched a nerve with his blue-collar audience" and has a vocal style that "definitely was country," the release states.

Tippin's hits include songs like "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong With The Radio" and "Workin Man's Phd," the release adds.

The tour performances will be held in the casino's The Cove theater, the release states.