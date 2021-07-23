River Spirit announces Sheryl Crow, Tom Segura shows

The River Spirit Casino Resort announced upcoming performances by Grammy-winning music artist Sheryl Crow and comedian Tom Segura at the Cove, the casino’s concert venue.

Crow will perform Saturday, Sept. 25. Segura will be on stage Thursday, March 10, 2022. Tickets for both shows are on sale at riverspirittulsa.com.

Crow’s first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Seven charted in the top 10 and five were certified multi-platinum. Led by No. 1 hits “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut

Is the Deepest,” Crow has placed 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult

Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts.

Segura, who performed to sold-out audiences on a previous tour, is best known for his Netflix specials -- “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014).

