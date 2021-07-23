 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River Spirit announces Sheryl Crow, Tom Segura shows
0 Comments

River Spirit announces Sheryl Crow, Tom Segura shows

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow, shown during a 2019 festival performance in Del Mar, Calif., is coming to Tulsa to perform at the Cove inside River Spirit Casino Resort. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

The River Spirit Casino Resort announced upcoming performances by Grammy-winning music artist Sheryl Crow and comedian Tom Segura at the Cove, the casino’s concert venue.

Crow will perform Saturday, Sept. 25. Segura will be on stage Thursday, March 10, 2022. Tickets for both shows are on sale at riverspirittulsa.com.

Crow’s first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Seven charted in the top 10 and five were certified multi-platinum. Led by No. 1 hits “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut

Is the Deepest,” Crow has placed 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult

Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts.

Segura, who performed to sold-out audiences on a previous tour, is best known for his Netflix specials -- “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014).

"Stillwater" writer-director Tom McCarthy shares why Oklahoma is part of new film starring Matt Damon

Interview with Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel from July 2021

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordan Peele has revealed the title of his next project

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News