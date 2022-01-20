 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Spirit announces Jon Pardi show
  Updated
Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi is returning to Tulsa for a performance at The Cove. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

Country music artist Jon Pardi will perform Saturday, March 12 at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino.

The ACM/CMA award-winning artist’s newest single is “Tequila Little Time,” a follow-up to his platinum-certified No. 1 song “Heartache Medication” and the top-five song “Ain’t Always The Cowboy.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 21. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

