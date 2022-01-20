River Spirit announces Jon Pardi show

Country music artist Jon Pardi will perform Saturday, March 12 at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino.
The ACM/CMA award-winning artist’s newest single is “Tequila Little Time,” a follow-up to his platinum-certified No. 1 song “Heartache Medication” and the top-five song “Ain’t Always The Cowboy.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 21. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
