River Spirit announces Gladys Knight show

Music legend and actress Gladys Knight will perform Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort. Tickets go on sale Dec. 31 at riverspirittulsa.com.
Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner who has charted No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary. She has recorded more than 38 albums and is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame along with the Pips.
Jimmie Tramel
