River Spirit announces Gladys Knight show
River Spirit announces Gladys Knight show

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight, shown during a performance at the CMT Music Awards, is coming to the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Music legend and actress Gladys Knight will perform Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 31 at riverspirittulsa.com.

Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner who has charted No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary. She has recorded more than 38 albums and is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame along with the Pips.

