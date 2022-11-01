Right here in music city: Tulsa hosts conference showcasing growing music industry

When you think of Tulsa, the names of several iconic musicians may come to mind: the Gap Band, the Hanson brothers, St. Vincent, and of course, Leon Russell, one of the pioneers of the Tulsa Sound.

Because of names like these and revered venues such as Cain’s Ballroom, the Tulsa Theater and the BOK Center, it’s no surprise that Tulsa has become one of the foremost cities for music in the country.

This designation is one of the biggest reasons why Tulsa was chosen to host the 2022 Music Cities Convention this week.

Starting on Nov. 2, the convention, presented by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture, will highlight the importance of music and the music industry in the development and growth of cities.

Over the course of four days, visitors will attend panel discussions, workshops, guided tours and more related to cultivating the growth of the local music industry in Tulsa and supporting local artists and venues.

The conference is taking registrations until Nov. 2, but registrations for the guided tours on Saturday has closed.

“(The convention) was created to bring together professionals in all industries, using music to create more value in towns, cities and places,” said Siena Beacham of Sound Diplomacy, the company organizing the event. “It serves to educate on the topic of music cities and advocate for the value of music in improving the world.”

Sound Diplomacy connected with Tulsa in 2018 when the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture requested the organization do a study analyzing the state of Tulsa’s music industry and its economic impact. This research led to a five-year implementation plan designed to help Tulsans continue to grow the city’s music industry and make Tulsa an even better place for those interested in pursuing music careers.

The study’s findings were powerful: Tulsa’s music industry generates $335 million, adding $198 million to the local economy annually, employs 4,392 people in Tulsa County and was the fastest-growing industry in the county between 2004 and 2018, according to Sound Diplomacy.

Because of these statistics and Tulsa’s rich musical history, the choice to have the 2022 Music Cities Convention here made perfect sense, Beacham said.

“Having the convention take place in Tulsa was a perfect next step to keep the momentum going,” Beacham said. “Bringing delegates across industries and countries together to dive deeper into the topic of a thriving music ecosystem can spark actionable progress and development.”

Beacham said once the convention has concluded, she hopes attendees will leave with a wealth of knowledge about music and its effect on cities.

“We hope that attendees will learn about the value of music, develop business connections that will last their careers, develop a network of music ecosystem leaders in the U.S. and globally, develop business development opportunities (and) take inspiration from the event to improve their own town or city,” Beacham said.

At least 500 attendees are expected at the convention, according to Sound Diplomacy.

Several speakers will talk on a panel about music’s role in a thriving city and how music can play an important part in revitalizing neighborhoods, streets and downtown areas. Speakers will be Michael Seman, assistant professor of arts management at Colorado State University; Emily Scott, neighborhood revitalization planner from the Tulsa Planning Office; Sharon Yazowski, executive director of the Levitt Foundation; and Brendon Anthony, director of the Texas Music Office.

Additional panel discussions, sessions and workshops on Thursday include:

Topics of homegrown stars and sounds such as Reba McEntire, Kristin Chenoweth, the Tulsa Sound, Woody Guthrie and J.J. Cale

Using data to craft immersive musical experiences

Why cities should invest in music rights

The role of local radio in promoting music

Music as a tool for creating social change

Sustainability in the music industry

Tulsa Remote’s role in attracting music talent

Music preservation

Representation and inclusivity in music

The intersection of the music and film industries

Preserving the Cherokee language through music and music technologies

How cities can support full-time careers in the local music industry

On Friday, Cain’s Ballroom hosts all the events. A panel will discuss the history of the venue and what it takes to create an iconic music venue. Another panel will discuss music’s role in creative placemaking and the development of community in a city.

Keith C. Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, will lead a presentation discussing the orchestra’s community service initiatives and how other city orchestras can give back to their communities.

Jennifer Mullins, director of the travel promotion division of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department will present on the importance of establishing a state-wide music tourism initiative and how that can be accomplished

Also on Friday, there will be a screening of Fire in Little Africa’s documentary commemorating the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Artists from the Fire in Little Africa collective also will gather for a panel discussing how musicians can address important social and political issues and memorialize a city’s history.

The final panel discussion of the day will involve a talk on how each city’s music strategy must be unique and made to fit the needs and dynamics of each city.

On Saturday, attendees can go on guided tours that include stops at the Gathering Place, the Philbrook Museum of Art, the Greenwood Rising museum, the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Center and Church Studio.

The Music Cities Convention is an international event, having made stops in Washington, D.C.; Memphis; Lafayette, Louisiana; Brighton, United Kingdom; Berlin; Melbourne; Chengdu, China; and Alberta, Canada, since 2015.

For more information about the 2022 Music Cities Convention, visit musiccitiesevents.com.