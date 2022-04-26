 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rick Springfield, Men at Work teaming for Hard Rock show

  • 0
Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield is returning to Hard Rock Live for a joint concert with Men at Work. 

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Rick Springfield is partnering with Men at Work for an Aug. 10 show at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $59 and can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Springfield, a Grammy-winning music artist and actor, has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.”

Australia-based Men At Work burst onto the scene in the early 1980s with hits like “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now?,” “Overkill” and “It’s a Mistake.”

Following the band’s breakup in 1985, founding members Colin Hay and Greg Ham continued to tour many parts of the world as Men At Work into the 2000s. After Ham died in 2012, Hay developed a solo career and now is part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band. Since 2019, he has also toured and played under the Men At Work banner with his Los Angeles-based group of musicians, where he plays an exclusively Men At Work set.

People are also reading…

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Brady Bunch, breakfast and beating allergies

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chris Rock's mom reveals what she'd say to Will Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert