Rick Springfield, Men at Work teaming for Hard Rock show

Rick Springfield is partnering with Men at Work for an Aug. 10 show at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets are $59 and can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Springfield, a Grammy-winning music artist and actor, has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.”
Australia-based Men At Work burst onto the scene in the early 1980s with hits like “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now?,” “Overkill” and “It’s a Mistake.”
Following the band’s breakup in 1985, founding members Colin Hay and Greg Ham continued to tour many parts of the world as Men At Work into the 2000s. After Ham died in 2012, Hay developed a solo career and now is part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band. Since 2019, he has also toured and played under the Men At Work banner with his Los Angeles-based group of musicians, where he plays an exclusively Men At Work set.
- Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges
- Bill Haisten: As OU and OSU drag their feet, Alabama dazzles Owasso's Cole Adams
- 2021-22 All-World girls basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- Baker Mayfield: Heisman Park statue 'something I really did dream about'
- Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
- Tulsa apartments sell for $68M, one of highest per-unit prices in city's history
- In an offseason of uncertainty, Mayfield finds comfort in OU homecoming
- Reports: Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson enters transfer portal after one season with Sooners
- Deaths published Friday, April 22, 2022
- All-State girls basketball: The state's best 15 players, coach of the year and honorable mention
- Lincoln Riley says he 'could have handled his departure better' in story on Players' Tribune
- Second body found in Arkansas River in as many days, police say
- 'Land of opportunity': Pryor builds on foundation for growth with new wave of investors, jobs
- Deaths published Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Family of missing woman 'devastated' after her body found in shallow grave
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Brady Bunch, breakfast and beating allergies
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!