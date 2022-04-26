Rick Springfield, Men at Work teaming for Hard Rock show

Rick Springfield is partnering with Men at Work for an Aug. 10 show at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $59 and can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Springfield, a Grammy-winning music artist and actor, has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.”

Australia-based Men At Work burst onto the scene in the early 1980s with hits like “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now?,” “Overkill” and “It’s a Mistake.”

Following the band’s breakup in 1985, founding members Colin Hay and Greg Ham continued to tour many parts of the world as Men At Work into the 2000s. After Ham died in 2012, Hay developed a solo career and now is part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band. Since 2019, he has also toured and played under the Men At Work banner with his Los Angeles-based group of musicians, where he plays an exclusively Men At Work set.

