Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss has been added to the guest list for Planet Comicon Kansas City, a major pop culture con scheduled March 17-19 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City.

Dreyfuss, whose films include “Jaws,” “American Graffiti,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Mr. Holland’s Opus” joins a celebrity guest list that includes William Shatner, Giancarlo Esposito, Alex Kingston, Diane Guerrero, Rachael Leigh Cook, William Daniels and others. For tickets, go to planetcomicon.com.

Dreyfuss will be the first Oscar-winning actor to be a guest in the convention’s 24-year history. He won an Academy Award for best actor for his work in 1977’s “The Goodbye Girl.” The soundtrack’s hit title song was written and performed by Tulsa’s David Gates.

“Over the years, Planet has welcomed many stars to Kansas City and we’re honored to bring someone of Richard Dreyfuss’ stature to town,” Planet Comicon Kansas City president and CEO Chris Jackson said in a news release. “His iconic pop culture roles and incredible acting talents have resonated with fans for decades and we’re excited to give them a chance to meet him and the rest of our incredibly talented guest lineup at Planet Comicon Kansas City.”

Before appearing at Planet Comicon Kansas City, Dreyfuss will be a March 3 featured speaker at a Tulsa Town Hall Series event at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. At the Tulsa event, he will discuss civics education in schools and the importance of developing critical thinking skills in young people to create effective leaders. For tickets, go to tulsatownhall.com.

In 1989, Dreyfuss starred in "Let it Ride," a comedy film based on a novel by Tulsa author and former Tulsa Tribune/Tulsa World columnist Jay Cronley.