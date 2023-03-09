The performance schedule has been announced for Carney Fest ‘23, a Church Studio-presented cultural music festival that will take place April 15 at Third Street and Trenton Avenue. The roster of Carney Fest music artists will include Reverend Horton Heat and Tulsa Sound “queen” Ann Bell.

The inaugural festival is named after Leon Russell’s 1972 album “Carney” and will promote live music with a carnival-style theme, including food, exhibitors, art, a children’s area and hourly tours of Church Studio.

A news release said the festival’s mission is to produce, promote, and perform a family-friendly outdoor experience that enriches our community’s cultural landscape through the power of music.

On the festival date, Trenton Avenue in Tulsa will be blocked from 3rd Street to 4th Place. A covered stage at the southern end of the festival ground will host local, regional and national artists. The release said eight well-known or up-and-coming bands will perform starting at 11 a.m. Bell, accompanied by artists carrying on the Tulsa Sound, will perform at 7:50 p.m. and Reverend Horton Heat will be a 9:30 p.m. headliner.

Church Studio was renovated from a church to a world-class recording studio and home to Shelter Records in the 1970s by Russell. As a historic landmark and one of the few recording studios in America listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Church Studio is using Carney Fest to celebrate Tulsa’s rich music history while “blazing a trail for a creative and bright future for locals, tourists and creatives.”

General admission tickets start at $35. Children 10 and under are free. VIP tickets are available. Proceeds will benefit The Church Studio Music Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

CARNEY FEST MUSIC SCHEDULE

Zac Wenzel 11-11:45 a.m.

Travis Kidd 12-12:45 p.m.

Brent Giddens 1-1:45 p.m.

Dante & the Bird Dogs 2-2:45 p.m.

Jake & the Idols 3-3:45 p.m.

Until Now 4-4:45 p.m.

Brad Absher & the Superials 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Insiders: A Tribute to Tom Petty 6:45-7:30 p.m.

Ann Bell & the Tulsa Sound 7:50-9:05 p.m.

Reverend Horton Heat 9:30-11 p.m.