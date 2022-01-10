 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reunited, Turnpike Troubadours set Cain's Ballroom shows
Reunited, Turnpike Troubadours set Cain's Ballroom shows

Turnpike Troubadours

The Turnpike Troubadours are returning to Cain's Ballroom. Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

The reformed Turnpike Troubadours, who recently announced an end to the band’s “indefinite hiatus,” will perform on consecutive nights at Cain’s Ballroom in April.

Cain’s Ballroom announced that the shows will take place Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 and will be available only at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $50, plus fees, and there will be a four-ticket limit per person (no name changes, all tickets will be mailed or must be picked up by a to-be-determined date).

A news release described the Turnpike Troubadours as one of America’s most beloved and respected independent bands. Since debuting in 2005, the Turnpike Troubadours have released four studio albums and amassed a large and dedicated fan base.

The band, which consists of Evan Felker (lead vocals), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion), has been on hiatus since May of 2019. On social media, the Turnpike Troubadours announced that their first back will be at Cain's, followed by gigs at Billy Bob's Texas and John T. Floores in Helotes, Texas.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

