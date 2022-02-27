Restored Church Studio ready to debut 50 years after Leon Russell's purchase

On March 1, 1972, during an era when Leon Russell was at the height of his popularity, he purchased a church in his hometown and converted it into Church Studio.
A recording studio and Tulsa headquarters for Shelter Records (founded by Russell and English producer Denny Cordell), Church Studio attracted music artists from all over the globe.
Many Tulsans wanted to peek inside, but you allegedly had to know someone to get in the door.
Soon, you can get in the door.
On March 1, 2022 — 50 years after Russell put his name on the church deed — a grand opening period for restored Church Studio will be launched.
Tours of Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., will be available March 1-5 in exchange for a $5 donation (tours will be $25 after grand opening week). Visitors can explore the premises on their own or be shepherded through Church Studio’s rich history by a docent. A members-only open house is scheduled Monday, Feb. 28.
After over five years of construction on the restoration project, Church Studio owner Teresa Knox said it’s thrilling — yet a little scary — to think about opening up to the public.
“There’s no doubt that renovation challenges and other setbacks have been frustrating, but I have learned to respect and love the process while developing a lot of patience,” she said, adding that she has gained a much deeper appreciation of and respect for the historic renovation process. (Church Studio was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.)
“We can’t wait for musicians, tourists and Leon fans to see firsthand what we’ve been up to, but it’s also a little scary in the sense that we want to exceed everyone’s expectations.”
Finishing touches are ongoing, but guests during grand opening week will be treated to enough eye candy to perhaps rightly conclude the refurbishment was a spare-no-expense endeavor.
Outside, visitors will be greeted by a 6-foot, 500-pound piece of Russell artwork that has been in place since September. The bronze sculpture shows Russell as he looked in 1972 — two years after he served as the bandleader during Joe Cocker’s legendary Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour and one year before Russell was named by Billboard as the world’s top touring artist. Enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, Russell died in 2016.
Church Studio visitors will encounter the sculpture before entering a gallery space. Discovery Lab, under Dr. Ray Vandiver’s direction, helped build the gallery exhibit. Though the room is “new” construction and modern-looking, Knox said a “stunning” walnut cathedral ceiling was installed to emulate the look of the early church choir chamber.
While in the gallery space, look up to see an abstract sculpture with a visual surprise that should look familiar.
Gallery walls will have rotating exhibits with photos and artifacts that celebrate the church’s history and “all things music,” according to Knox, including Tulsa Sound lore, Shelter Records and even the recording process.
Meanwhile, an archive room houses the Church Studio Archive, a 5,000-piece collection of artifacts, documents and memorabilia, and Knox said a guided tour has been designed to take visitors through functional areas of the building, including echo chambers, a control room and a belfry. The restoration included a return to Church Studio being a fully functional recording studio.
“The renovation was an exhilarating process as we juggled the desire to honor the early church architecture but still ensure that it had that 1970s studio vibe that Leon created,” Knox said.
“However, it was critical that the studio restoration used the latest in acoustical design and engineering so that it is functional and relevant to today’s recording artists.”
World-renowned guitarist Tommy Emmanuel has already recorded at the new-old studio.
“We’ve also recorded Bill Champlin of Chicago and Kenny Loggins and plan to record Jimmy Webb soon,” Knox said, adding that local and national acts are filling Church Studio’s 2022 schedule.
A piano that belonged to Dan Fogelberg found a new home at Church Studio. So did a drum kit that belonged to late Tulsa Sound music artist Jamie Oldaker, a session musician at Church Studio who left Tulsa to begin a long association with Eric Clapton. Oldaker’s favorite drum kit now is the “house” drum kit at Church Studio.
“Many of our instruments and equipment have fascinating pedigree and provenance,” Knox said.
“In addition to the piano and drums that you mentioned, our console is a very special vintage Neve 8068. We purchased this analog piece from Canadian producer Daniel Lanois. The console is on Bob Dylan’s ‘Time Out of Mind’ album cover. Other artists in addition to Dylan who recorded on the board include U2, Neil Young, Emmy Lou Harris and Willie Nelson, to name a few.”
Knox said Church Studio has curated a beautiful collection of vintage mics, including rare ones owned by Air Supply and David Bowie.
A traditional recording studio setting isn’t the only place where music artists can jam and be recorded. An outdoor courtyard was designed to give artists a place to take a break that is secure and private. The courtyard is equipped with a small stage in case someone gets inspired to perform and is connected to the control room for recording purposes. Knox said the courtyard space can be rented for concerts, weddings, private parties, corporate events and other uses.
The mixture of new and old, in addition to an educational component, may “wow” visitors.
“It was really important for us to learn as much as possible about the Church’s origins through Leon’s ownership to help us create an experiential atmosphere that is a nod to the past without being stuck in the past,” Knox said. “We gave a lot of thought to the ‘why’ behind our design and decor so that our guests get inspired, learn something new and connect with our messaging by way of an emotional response.”
Church Studio will be a destination for Russell fans. Knox began collecting Russell memorabilia and music when she was 8.
“As a native Tulsan, I was really proud of our artists that came from my hometown — David Gates, JJ Cale, Leon Russell, Dwight Twilley, Elvin Bishop, Gary Busey, The Gap Band, Walt Richmond, David Teegarden, Jamie Oldaker,” she said in a past interview. “And I loved that someone like Eric Clapton would come to our town and learn from our musicians and use them. Our history is magical.”
Of course, Knox can’t speak for Russell, but she was pitched this question anyway: What do you suppose Leon would think about all this?
“I acquired the church when Leon Russell was living,” she said. “Although I didn’t know Leon personally, I am one of his biggest fans. Early on, I would dream about him being on an advisory board of sorts, sharing his wisdom and creativity with me. Sadly, he passed away shortly after I purchased the building.
“Knowing what I have learned about Leon and his affinity for good quality gear, I’d like to think he’d be pleased with our equipment selections and how we have set up the studio. I’m not as confident about how he’d feel about the life-sized bronze sculpture of himself, greeting each visitor one by one while being a very popular selfie location.”
The architect for Church’s makeover is Chris Lilly, and the construction company is KBI Construction. As a follow-up to Church Studio’s opening, the Church Studio Institute will debut this summer and will offer hands-on audio engineering instruction.
Knox said Church Studio already has a growing retail operation, both online and in person, and Church Studio’s classic logo T-shirt has grown in popularity with celebrities. For information, go to the-church-studio.myshopify.com/.