Restored Church Studio ready to debut 50 years after Leon Russell's purchase

The mixture of new and old, in addition to an educational component, may “wow” visitors.

“It was really important for us to learn as much as possible about the Church’s origins through Leon’s ownership to help us create an experiential atmosphere that is a nod to the past without being stuck in the past,” Knox said. “We gave a lot of thought to the ‘why’ behind our design and decor so that our guests get inspired, learn something new and connect with our messaging by way of an emotional response.”

Church Studio will be a destination for Russell fans. Knox began collecting Russell memorabilia and music when she was 8.

“As a native Tulsan, I was really proud of our artists that came from my hometown — David Gates, JJ Cale, Leon Russell, Dwight Twilley, Elvin Bishop, Gary Busey, The Gap Band, Walt Richmond, David Teegarden, Jamie Oldaker,” she said in a past interview. “And I loved that someone like Eric Clapton would come to our town and learn from our musicians and use them. Our history is magical.”

Of course, Knox can’t speak for Russell, but she was pitched this question anyway: What do you suppose Leon would think about all this?