'Reservation Dogs' hip hop artist Sten Joddi coming to Mercury Lounge

Native hip hop artist Sten Joddi, who appeared as “Greasy Frybread” rapper Punkin Lusty in season one of the FX series “Reservation Dogs,” will perform Monday, Oct. 4 at Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave.

For tickets, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.

Joddi, who grew up in Glenpool, made his acting debut in a “Reservation Dogs” episode titled “What About Your Dad?” He played the absentee father of one of the primary cast members in the shot-in-Oklahoma series,

Joddi is an an enrolled member of the Mvskoke Nation and is an award-winning Indigenous music artist. Said a news release announcing the Mercury Lounge show: “In the past few years, Sten Joddi has been a major factor in breaking down Native stereotypes in many aspects of life, creating success and surrounding himself with positivity. His music has reached all corners of the globe and continues to impact people from all walks of life.”

Click here for a bio story about Sten Joddi that was published previously in the Tulsa World.

