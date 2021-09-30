 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Reservation Dogs' hip hop artist Sten Joddi coming to Mercury Lounge
0 Comments

'Reservation Dogs' hip hop artist Sten Joddi coming to Mercury Lounge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sten Joddi

Sten Joddi and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai posed for photos during a "Reservation Dogs" premiere Aug. 2 at Circle Cinema. Joddi, a Native hip hop artist from Glenpool, is performing Oct. 4 at Mercury Lounge.

 John Clanton/Tulsa World

Native hip hop artist Sten Joddi, who appeared as “Greasy Frybread” rapper Punkin Lusty in season one of the FX series “Reservation Dogs,” will perform Monday, Oct. 4 at Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave.

For tickets, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.

Joddi, who grew up in Glenpool, made his acting debut in a “Reservation Dogs” episode titled “What About Your Dad?” He played the absentee father of one of the primary cast members in the shot-in-Oklahoma series,

Joddi is an an enrolled member of the Mvskoke Nation and is an award-winning Indigenous music artist. Said a news release announcing the Mercury Lounge show: “In the past few years, Sten Joddi has been a major factor in breaking down Native stereotypes in many aspects of life, creating success and surrounding himself with positivity. His music has reached all corners of the globe and continues to impact people from all walks of life.”

Click here for a bio story about Sten Joddi that was published previously in the Tulsa World.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jane Fonda lands Vogue Poland cover 62 years after making magazine debut

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News