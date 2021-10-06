REO Speedwagon's Bruce Hall shares Tulsa story before River Spirit show

It was the biggest selling album of 1981 and went five times platinum. When you’re in the moment of making that album, there’s probably no way of knowing how big it was going to become.

“I mean, we had some good songs. And there was kind of an unconscious effort. We were all on the road a ton and we were not spending a lot of time at home, so there was a little conflict with all that situation with the spouses. I can say it like that. And everybody’s kind of going through the same thing. And the songs that we were writing ... they seem to go one right into the next, it seemed, without thinking about it. We were writing kind of a concept album, just being on the road and the turmoils of it all. (But) we didn’t know it was going to (be a blockbuster album). We had no idea. All of a sudden it was just, boom, with a number one album and number one singles. It was like, oh my gosh, we’ve hit something here.”

The timing was perfect, too, in that the album was hot when MTV arrived in August of 1981.