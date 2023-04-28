Roy Clark decided to make Tulsa his home in 1974. Around that same time, he made his debut as a guest host for Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.”

Performing came naturally to Clark. By the time “The Tonight Show” opportunity arrived, he was a three-time country music entertainer of the year. But Clark was nervous about interviewing guests from behind Carson’s desk. Among his interview subjects was — gulp! — comedy giant Bob Hope.

The butterflies went away because Hope made it easy for the fledgling host. And, on-air, Hope said this to Clark: “You know, you have a face like an open fireplace. There’s nothing hidden behind it. Everything you think or do is shown in your face.”

It was a unique compliment for a unique man.

“I loved that,” Barbara Clark said. “And I miss him.”

Barbara and Roy were married for 61 years. Roy died in 2018. Born April 15, 1933, Roy would have celebrated a 90th birthday this month. He’ll be celebrated, still.

Beginning May 2, Church Studio — the studio Leon Russell built and Teresa Knox restored — will be equipped with an exhibit in memory of Roy, a Country Music Hall of Famer and former co-host of the long-running music and comedy TV series “Hee Haw.” The exhibit will feature a bronze bust of Roy and memorabilia from his life and career.

In advance of the exhibit’s debut, Barbara sat down to share Roy remembrances. She wrote something down that she wanted to have handy for the interview and, before reading it aloud, she clarified she might be a little (understandably) biased.

“Roy, and his mom was the same way, was just full of love,” she said. “They’re just full of love. And you don’t hear unkind things out of Roy Clark’s mouth, or his mom’s. Never. So I wrote down that I would like Roy’s legacy to be his faithfulness to spread love and goodwill. He closed every show by encouraging people to be kind and to love one another. And he always (closed shows) — his last line would be ‘love. It’s still the best.’”

The couple’s early years

Roy could play anything. Really. Toss him something, and he’ll find a way to get music out of it.

But even the musician nicknamed “superpicker” had an Achilles heel, and it had something to do with his heels — he didn’t know quite how to use them on a dance floor.

Let’s set the scene: Roy was a member of Jimmy Dean’s band when the group was playing a gig at Waldrops, a supper club on the East Coast. Roy spotted a pretty girl (Barbara) in the crow d, and he went overboard trying to attract her attention.

“I flirted with her from the stage for about an hour, and I think Barbara thought I was a bit of an idiot,” he said in his 1994 memoir, “Roy Clark: My Life in Spite of Myself.”

“I was supposed to be in the background, playing guitar, when the next thing I know I’m pushing Jimmy aside, playing all these hot licks and rolling my eyes around trying to look real cute.”

Barbara had gone to the club because a friend was celebrating a birthday.

“Back in the day, I loved to dance,” she said. “Who was providing the music was secondary at that time. But we went there, and the music was wonderful. We just had such a good time. Well, at intermission, Mr. Clark came down and asked me to dance. I’m here to tell you, with all the man’s talents, he cannot dance. I told him, ‘You ruined my brand new shoes.’”

When the next break arrived, Roy thankfully only wanted to sit and visit instead of making another attempt at boot scootin’. As a conversationalist, he was nice and polite. He secured Barbara’s phone number so they could continue to get to know each other.

“And our relationship went on like that for a long time,” Barbara said. “I mean, it was not love at first sight.”

Among obstacles that needed to be overcome: “The young ladies liked Roy a lot,” Barbara said. “You see all these young ladies hovering. And I said, ‘I’m not going to be another one of those.’ It took a while. He had to change his ways some.”

Barbara was ultimately swayed because she found more and more that she enjoyed being in Roy’s company — and she missed him more when he wasn’t around, which was often. Catch him when you can.

“Entertainers don’t get to date,” she said. “You might get to go out after a show and have a cup of coffee or a sandwich or something.”

Barbara and Roy were married Aug. 31, 1957. It was the second marriage for both. This one lasted.

In the early years as a couple, because Roy was a touring musician, Barbara saw the world through the windshield of a station wagon.

“When we started on this adventure, we talked it out and we were both willing to do our parts,” she said. “It was going to have to be a partnership to make it work. And, back in those days, we didn’t have buses and things like that. So I was the driver.”

While Barbara steered to the next destination, Roy slept in the back seat so he could be rested and ready for performances. Barbara napped in hotel rooms during his shows so she could be awake enough to get behind the wheel again. That went on for a couple of years.

Barbara: “I always said, ‘You be out front. I’m not comfortable being out front.’ I’m the lady behind the man. I kept everything organized for him with his cleaning and everything, plus I was his secretary, too. I kept his tax records and all of that. But I wouldn’t change any of it.”

The plan was simple. Let’s see how far we can go. The guy with a face like an open fireplace was an established star by the time they moved to Tulsa.

Moving to Tulsa

Roy was born in Meherrin, Virginia. He spent the bulk of his life in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. before relocating to Tulsa. Why Tulsa? Living in the middle of the country was a time-saver if you were a touring musician and needed to travel in any direction. Longtime manager Jim Halsey was a proponent of the idea.

Roy, according to his memoir, told Tulsa-based friend Wayne Creasy he would move to Tulsa “in a minute” if he could find a home like the big, beautiful house Creasy owned. Soon after, Creasy called Roy and said “I think I found you a home.”

It was the C.W. Titus mansion. Titus, who made his money in oil, died in 1972. Built in the late 1920s, the Titus mansion had nearly 40 rooms (37 according to a Tulsa Tribune story; 39 according to Roy’s memoir), 11 fireplaces and a built-in pipe organ.

“I went to see it, and it knocked me out,” Clark told the Tribune in December of 1974. “So I called Barbara because, you know, what looks good to a man may not look good to a woman. So she came by, and she took to it just as much as I did. It’s just a tremendous house.”

Said Barbara about the house: “What’s not to love?”

All those rooms must not have been quite enough. Barbara and Roy added to the mansion. Nice problem: What do you put in all those rooms?

“Well, it took quite a few years, and my friend David from Nashville, he would go with me,” Barbara said. “We’d go to Chattanooga and Atlanta and all over, and we would pick out certain pieces. Roy and I laughed about it. We would come back and (the new purchases) disappeared. We brought ‘em in the house, and it didn’t fill it up. We were going to have to make many, many, many trips. The furniture just disappeared — a big truck full of furniture.”

Barbara said Tulsa became “home” immediately. She was used to the rush, rush, rush East Coast lifestyle. Tulsa felt peaceful in comparison.

“It took some adjustment because we were working on the house, and I thought, ‘these painters, they’re so slow,’” she said. “But I realized they got more accomplished than we did back east going 100 miles an hour. And I liked it.”

The move became permanent. Barbara said they stayed in Tulsa because it’s a great city (“we loved it here”) and she felt safe.

“You know how something is just meant to be? I mean, we left my family. We left Roy’s family. We had never been apart. But it was the easiest move we ever made, and not one time did I think ‘Did we do the right thing?’ It was meant to be.”

Life of adventure

Let’s go back to that Roy-Barbara partnership: Barbara was a secretary at a hospital when they met.

“Then when Roy got his motorcycle, the gentleman down there was looking for a secretary,” Barbara said, referring to a Harley-Davidson business. “And Roy said ‘I’ve got you one’ because he felt like I could get him parts for his motorcycle.”

Hey, everyone. Doesn’t it drive you crazy that a person whose gift was playing instruments would risk injury to his lightning fingers by hopping aboard a motorcycle? (“The Lightning Fingers of Roy Clark” was the title of his 1962 debut album.)

“I would not get on the back of a motorcycle with him,” Barbara said. “But if he wanted to ride with the group and everything, that was great. ‘I’ll wait here until you come back.’”

Barbara never thought it was her place to suggest to Roy what he should or shouldn’t do, which was a lot.

“Since Roy has gone to heaven, I went through pictures and all,” she said. “It made me happy to look back at how much that man enjoyed his life. He just totally enjoyed it. There was nothing left in his bucket. You know how they say ‘the bucket list?’ There was nothing left — except one thing I had a fit over. He wanted to skydive, and I said ‘that’s where we draw the line. No.’”

Roy, who had a pilot’s license, “did everything,” according to Barbara. “Well, we both did. He was a golfer, a hunter, he fished. I was raised on the Chesapeake Bay, so we did a lot of fishing and water skiing. You name it, we did it. I can say the same thing. I have had a wonderful life, just as fun as it could be.”

The adventure included Roy being part of Tulsa’s sports history. Roy dreamed of being a professional athlete as a kid. The next-best thing happened when he became the co-owner of a minor league baseball team in 1977. After the Tulsa Oilers moved to New Orleans, Bill Rollings and Roy combined to preserve pro baseball in Tulsa by purchasing a Texas League franchise and moving it here. They were co-owners of the Tulsa Drillers through 1982.

“It was like another one of his dreams come true,” Barbara said. “Roy just wanted to do everything, and he did it — except the skydiving.”

Roy also threw himself into charitable endeavors locally. His Star Night concerts and the Roy Clark Charity Golf Tournament attracted superstar entertainers, including Hope, to Tulsa. The events provided a financial boost to Children’s Medical Center. He also headlined a golf tournament for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, where a floor was named in his honor

“Whoever had a tournament for children, he played in it,” Barbara said.

“Roy’s daughter from his first marriage had polio. They didn’t think she was going to live a month or two, but she (survived). And, at the time, he couldn’t afford to pay for all that care and everything. He also felt like he was giving back for what was given to him when he needed it.”

Barbara wants people to know about the “real” Roy — what a humanitarian he was and how he was the same person no matter what he was doing. She has fielded inquiries about moving his memorabilia to the state where he was born. She’s not opposed to sending some things.

But Tulsa, where an elementary school was named in Roy’s honor, is home (“We lived in Tulsa longer than Mr. Titus, who built the house”), and it’s important to Barbara that there be something here to help people remember her husband. For now, that place is Church Studio.

“That’s my heart’s desire is for Roy to be represented in a permanent way — some way, somehow — because he was a good example to be for the city,” she said.

Barbara once referred to Roy as a “downhome Bob Hope.” She said he wanted to use his God-given talent (“and that’s what it was, because Roy did not study music”) to spread fun and help people have a good time. He knew audiences who came to his shows needed a break from real-life problems, so he wanted to give them a couple of hours “of fun and love and joy and laughter and silliness.”

Said Barbara: “I was married to him for 61 years, and I would still go out and watch his shows. He said, ‘Honey, you have got to be bored by now.’ I said ‘Nope. And I will tell you why. I never know what’s going to come out of that head of yours.’ Sometimes things would come out and the whole band would be on the floor laughing, and I didn’t want to miss it.”