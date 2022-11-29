 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Dirt singer-songwriter Jake Flint, 37, dies just hours after his wedding

Jake Flint

Jake Flint plays at the 2019 Red Dirt’s Answer to Cancer benefit concert in Sand Springs. Flint died Nov. 26, 2022, at age 37.

 Sand Springs Leader file photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The shock and grief were apparent in the Oklahoma music community Monday as word spread of Jake Flint's sudden death at the age of 37. His longtime publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the Red Dirt singer-songwriter died in his sleep following his wedding on Saturday.  

