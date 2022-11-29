OKLAHOMA CITY — The shock and grief were apparent in the Oklahoma music community Monday as word spread of Jake Flint's sudden death at the age of 37. His longtime publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the Red Dirt singer-songwriter died in his sleep following his wedding on Saturday.
Red Dirt singer-songwriter Jake Flint, 37, dies just hours after his wedding
- Brandy McDonnell The Oklahoman
- Updated
