Red Dirt Relief Fund to encore Skinnerfest concert

The Red Dirt Relief Fund will stream a free encore of its Skinnerfest 2020 virtual music festival Dec. 1, as a way of thanking fans and donors for their support in this especially difficult year.

There will be two showings, at noon and at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 which is officially "Giving Tuesday," an international effort to encourage to donate their time, resources and talents to address local challenges.

The live stream will be available on the organization's website, reddirtrelieffund.org, as well as its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Skinnerfest 2020, named in honor of Oklahoma songwriter Tom Skinner, was originally streamed as a pay-per-view event in October, and featured two sets. A tribute to Skinner featuring The Science Project with guests John Fullbright, Red Dirt Rangers, Dylan Stewart, Chris Blevins, Dustin Pittsley, Gene Williams and Bob Wiles, was recorded live at the Cain's Ballroom.

The second set, recorded live at the Mercury Lounge, featured Andrew Bair, Bo Hallford, Bobby Moffett, Chris Combs and Malachi Burgess with special guests Tea Rush, Ayilla, Dane Arnold and Jared Tyler, with a backing band led by Jake Lynn.