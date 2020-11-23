Red Dirt Relief Fund to encore Skinnerfest concert

The Red Dirt Relief Fund will stream a free encore of its Skinnerfest 2020 virtual music festival Dec. 1, as a way of thanking fans and donors for their support in this especially difficult year.
There will be two showings, at noon and at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 which is officially "Giving Tuesday," an international effort to encourage to donate their time, resources and talents to address local challenges.
The live stream will be available on the organization's website, reddirtrelieffund.org, as well as its Facebook and Twitter pages.
Skinnerfest 2020, named in honor of Oklahoma songwriter Tom Skinner, was originally streamed as a pay-per-view event in October, and featured two sets. A tribute to Skinner featuring The Science Project with guests John Fullbright, Red Dirt Rangers, Dylan Stewart, Chris Blevins, Dustin Pittsley, Gene Williams and Bob Wiles, was recorded live at the Cain's Ballroom.
The second set, recorded live at the Mercury Lounge, featured Andrew Bair, Bo Hallford, Bobby Moffett, Chris Combs and Malachi Burgess with special guests Tea Rush, Ayilla, Dane Arnold and Jared Tyler, with a backing band led by Jake Lynn.
“This year has been devastating for artists and other music professionals statewide," said Katie Dale, executive director of the Red Dirt Relief Fund. "Normally, we’d ask them to perform live on their social media sites on 'Giving Tunesday' to thank donors who support this cause. But we know they need to collect all the virtual tips, music and merchandise sales they can to survive. We’re grateful to our partners for making it possible to share this stream worldwide for free.”
Skinnerfest was made possible with program support from Kirkpatrick Foundation and by sponsors including the Oklahoma Film & Music Office, Tulsa Dental Center, The Collaborative, White Claw/LDF and Broken Arrow Brewing Company.
Since March, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted $145,500 to 582 out-of-work Oklahoma music professionals due to gig cancellations and venue closures. Data released by the Brookings Institution indicates Oklahoma lost more than 19,000 creative industry jobs and $606 million dollars in sales of this industry’s goods and services between April 1 and July 31.
Contributions to the RDRF’s COVID grant program can be made at reddirtrelieffund.org/donate or on Facebook and Instagram. Anyone who makes a donation of $20 or more on #GivingTuesday will receive a Red Dirt Relief Fund bandana while supplies last.
Take this classic Christmas movie quiz
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 57 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Todd
Dahlia
Chrissy
Hansel
Teddy
Starla
Sable
Sierra
Toby
Slate
Mr. Heckles
Ariel
Oakley
Sheba
Moscato
Little Mama
Wallace
Cleo
Giana
Millie
Archie
Sammie
Star
Allan
Nila
Tallulah
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!