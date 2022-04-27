Red Dirt Relief Fund songwriting swap among Tulsa Mayfest music attractions

Here’s your music guide for Tulsa Mayfest next weekend and it includes a new twist:

Mayfest and Red Dirt Relief Fund, which provides a safety net of critical assistance for those in the Oklahoma music industry in times of need, are teaming for a songwriting swap from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

Three songwriters will take the Garden Stage at ahha Tulsa from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, May 7 for a conversation about songs they created and the inspiration behind the works. They will perform their own songs and covers based on the conversation.

MaKenzie Thomas was previously announced as the headlining act for Mayfest, scheduled May 6 through May 8. Her 10 p.m. May 7 performance will take place on the FC Tulsa Stage at Guthrie Green.

All Tulsa-based Mayfest acts will receive payment for performances thanks to awards from Play Tulsa Music. Play Tulsa Music is a program of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture and is possible through the Tulsa County American Rescue Plan Act funding. Tulsa FMAC created the program to provide an economic boost to the music economy throughout the region during the pandemic.

For more information about Play Tulsa Music, go to playtulsa.music.com. For more information about Red Dirt Relief Fund, go to reddirtrelieffund.org. For more information about Mayfest, go to tulsamayfest.org.

Friday, May 6

FC Tulsa Stage at Guthrie Green

11 a.m. Max Ridgeway Trio

12:15 p.m. Okra and The Universe

1:30 p.m. Haven Alexandra

2:45 p.m. klondike5 string band

4 p.m. dj noname

5:15 p.m. Tha Vets

6:15 p.m. Mike Dee & The Stone Trio

7:15 p.m. Steph Simon (ft. Dialtone)

8:30 p.m. Freak Juice

10 p.m. King Cabbage Brass Band

Garden Stage at ahha Tulsa

11 a.m. BedTime

12 p.m. Whatever Dean

1 p.m. KENNA

2 p.m. Donny Vinn

3 p.m. Dave Daniel

4 p.m. Emmanuel Wayne

5 p.m. Joey Frendo

6 p.m. Grazzhopper

7 p.m. Bandelier

8 p.m. Jacob Tovar

Saturday, May 7

FC Tulsa Stage at Guthrie Green

10:30 a.m. Tulsa Peoples Orchestra

11 a.m. Hot Toast Music

12 p.m. Drumming with the bART

1 p.m. Barrel Fish Steel Band

2 p.m. Monte Cassino

3 p.m. School of Rock

4 p.m. Theatre Tulsa

5 p.m. Baila Tulsa & DJ Klave

6 p.m. KALO

7 p.m. Casii Stephan

8 p.m. Nightingale

9 p.m. Branjae

10 p.m. MaKenzie Thomas

Garden Stage at ahha Tulsa

11 a.m. Tulsa Opera

12 p.m. Foyil Music Studio

1 p.m. Red Dirt Relief Fund Show

2 p.m. Red Dirt Relief Fund Show

3 p.m. Dean deMerritt Jazz Tribe

4 p.m. Cynthia Simmons

5 p.m. CBG & The Get Ahead Band

6 p.m. Cassie Latshaw

7 p.m. Steve Liddell

8 p.m. Wanda Watson

Sunday, May 8

FC Tulsa Stage at Guthrie Green

11 a.m. Acoustic Freight Train

12:30 p.m. Something Steel

1:30 p.m. Just Gotta Dance

2:30 p.m. Oklahoma Performing Arts

3:30 p.m. Clark Youth Theatre

4:30 p.m. Theatre Arts

5:30 p.m. Tulsa Dance Company

Garden Stage at ahha Tulsa

11 a.m. Matt Magerkurth

12 p.m. Brunch show

1:30 p.m. Brunch show

2:30 p.m. Brunch show

3:30 p.m. dj afistaface

4:30 p.m. Pets

5:30 p.m. Beachfriends

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.