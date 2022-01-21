 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Dirt Relief Fund announces new grant program amid COVID resurgence
0 Comments

Red Dirt Relief Fund announces new grant program amid COVID resurgence

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gypsy Cafe (copy)

Proceeds from a streamed Gypsy Cafe concert in 2020 went to the Red Dirt Relief Fund, which has launched a new grant program. Courtesy/Red Dirt Relief Fund/Nathan Poppe

 Nathan Poppe

The non-profit Red Dirt Relief Fund launched a new COVID crisis grant program to provide up to $500 per household on a first-come, first-serve basis to Oklahoma music professionals.

The grant is for Oklahoma music pros who have lost $1,000 or more in missed work due to COVID illness or cancellations since December 1, who face immediate housing, food, medical or transportation insecurity and who have worked in the music business for the past five years. Those who meet these criteria can seek out information at reddirtrelieffund.org

“With the recent spike in the omicron variant, we’re hearing from many musicians who are vaccinated and boosted that they still contracted COVID, which forces a quarantine of at least five days,” Katie Dale, executive director of the Red Dirt Relief Fund, said. “That can result in a significant financial loss in missed gig work, especially for music professionals who haven’t fully recovered from years-long pandemic impacts. We are committing $50,000 to launch this program, and welcome donations to extend that amount as the need will likely exceed it.”

This is the third COVID grant program RDRF has offered since March of 2020, thus far resulting in $279,250 in emergency aid distributed to more than 850 music professionals statewide. Previous grantees include members of the Tulsa Symphony, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, award-winning singer-songwriters, renowned hip hop artists, worship musicians and teachers, plus music professionals who have played or worked Cain’s Ballroom, Chesapeake Arena, Tulsa PAC, Tower Theater and other venues.

Red Dirt Relief Fund was founded in 2012 to provide a safety net of critical assistance for Oklahoma music people. To date, the organization has granted $563,475 in aid to music professionals in need.

To contribute to the grant program, visit reddirtrelieffund.org/donate or text RDRF to 44321.

Tulsa World Scene: Merle Haggard, John Williams film music and vegan delis

Plus, the Scene staff discusses how one might go about reviewing a restaurant.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicken Run 2’ cast and title revealed

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert