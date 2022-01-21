Red Dirt Relief Fund announces new grant program amid COVID resurgence

The non-profit Red Dirt Relief Fund launched a new COVID crisis grant program to provide up to $500 per household on a first-come, first-serve basis to Oklahoma music professionals.

The grant is for Oklahoma music pros who have lost $1,000 or more in missed work due to COVID illness or cancellations since December 1, who face immediate housing, food, medical or transportation insecurity and who have worked in the music business for the past five years. Those who meet these criteria can seek out information at reddirtrelieffund.org

“With the recent spike in the omicron variant, we’re hearing from many musicians who are vaccinated and boosted that they still contracted COVID, which forces a quarantine of at least five days,” Katie Dale, executive director of the Red Dirt Relief Fund, said. “That can result in a significant financial loss in missed gig work, especially for music professionals who haven’t fully recovered from years-long pandemic impacts. We are committing $50,000 to launch this program, and welcome donations to extend that amount as the need will likely exceed it.”