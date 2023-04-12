The Red Dirt Rangers announced a weekly residency from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays at Mercury Lounge.

The “Red Dirt Roundup” residency will begin Saturday, April 15, and will feature guest artists, according to John Cooper.

“Tulsa has become a full-blown music city,” Cooper said. “There’s high-quality music being offered every day and night of the week. We want to showcase the talent here in town, as well as the many friends we’ve made from all over the country for the past 35 years. We believe this time slot on Saturdays can do just that.”

The plan is for the residency to occur every Saturday, though there might be an exception or two during festival season when special friends come around, according to Cooper.

The Red Dirt Rangers are following the lead of the Bluegrass Brunch held Sundays by the Johnny Mullenax Band at Mercury Lounge.

“Tulsa is fully ready for daytime weekend music,” Cooper said.

The Red Dirt Rangers, who sprang out of the Red Dirt music scene in Stillwater, were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2017.