Oklahoma music artist Reba McEntire said she will live chat with fans during a livestream of a past concert.
The livestream, available exclusively on YouTube, will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 and it will feature footage from a 1990 tour stop in Austin, Texas.
McEntire announced the event on social media. “I’ll be live chatting again and can’t wait to watch with you. Set a reminder here: https://youtu.be/-E9ovokyWZo.”
A 30th anniversary edition of her album Rumor Has It is being released Sept. 11. It can be pre-ordered at Reba.com.