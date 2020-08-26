Reba McEntire

Country music legend Reba McEntire, shown during a past performance at BOK Center, will live chat with fans during a livestream of a 1990 concert performance on Friday, Aug. 28. Tulsa World file

Oklahoma music artist Reba McEntire said she will live chat with fans during a livestream of a past concert.

The livestream, available exclusively on YouTube, will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 and it will feature footage from a 1990 tour stop in Austin, Texas.

McEntire announced the event on social media. “I’ll be live chatting again and can’t wait to watch with you. Set a reminder here: https://youtu.be/-E9ovokyWZo.”

A 30th anniversary edition of her album Rumor Has It is being released Sept. 11. It can be pre-ordered at Reba.com.

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

