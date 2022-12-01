 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reba McEntire being spotlighted in ABC's 'Superstar' series

  Updated
Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire's life story will take center stage in a Thursday, Dec. 8 episode of ABC News' "Superstar" series.

 Mark Humphrey - invision linkable, Invision

The life of Oklahoma country music artist Reba McEntire will be explored in an upcoming episode of ABC News’ “Superstar” series.

The one-hour program features rare footage and intimate details about mavericks who shaped American culture. Among past subjects: Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and others.

The McEntire episode will include interviews with Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton and Kristin Chenoweth.

After the episode’s 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 premiere on ABC, it will be available the next day on Hulu.

An episode description:

She is the Queen of Country. Known for her red hair and sassy style, Reba McEntire is one of the most successful female recording artists in country music history.

From her humble beginnings on an Oklahoma cattle ranch to her rise as one of country music’s most influential stars, this one-hour special explores the experiences, triumphs and losses that made Reba McEntire a household name.

Reba broke barriers and built an entertainment empire by expanding her career to movies, the Broadway stage and television.

Rare childhood photos and intimate behind-the-scenes videos reveal her story of grit and determination in a male-dominated industry.

The program also sheds light on her marriages, her current relationship with “Big Sky” co-star Rex Linn and new details of how she dealt with the tragic plane crash that ended the lives of her tour manager and seven members of her band.

