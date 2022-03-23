 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reba McEntire among Oscar performers for best original song nominees

  Updated
Reba

Reba McEntire, photographed during the 53rd annual CMA Awards in 2019, will perform at the Academy Awards. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

 AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Oklahoma country music superstar Reba McEntire, Beyoncé, Sebastian Yatra and Billie Eilish, joined by FINNEAS, will perform this year’s nominated songs on the 94th Oscars, which will air live Sunday, March 27 on ABC.

The original song nominees and performers:

• “Be Alive” from “King Richard” (performed by Beyoncé), music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

• “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (performed by Yatra), music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

• “Down To Joy” from “Belfast,” music and lyrics by Van Morrison.

• “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die” (performed by Eilish and FINNEAS), music and lyrics by Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

• “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (performed by Reba McEntire), music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

Van Morrison was invited to perform his nominated song but will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule, therefore “Down To Joy” from “Belfast” will not be performed on the broadcast, according to a news release.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Underwood describes “Ghost Story” as “a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

