Read Southall Band coming to Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom (copy)

The Read Southall Band scheduled a stop at Cain's Ballroom. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

The Read Southall Band will perform Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the box office. Tickets also can be purchased online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $22, plus fees.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World.

