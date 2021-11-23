Razorback Stadium hosting Garth Brooks tour stop in 2022

Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The 7 p.m. April 23 show will be Brooks’ first at the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks and it will be his first concert in Arkansas in more than seven years.
Tickets (eight-ticket limit) are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The only ways to purchase tickets are through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784) or through a Ticketmaster App on mobile phones. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office Friday, Dec. 3.
Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive. Purchaser assumes COVID risk and all COVID rules apply.
How pecans are harvested
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.