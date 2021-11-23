Razorback Stadium hosting Garth Brooks tour stop in 2022

Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 7 p.m. April 23 show will be Brooks’ first at the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks and it will be his first concert in Arkansas in more than seven years.

Tickets (eight-ticket limit) are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

The only ways to purchase tickets are through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784) or through a Ticketmaster App on mobile phones. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office Friday, Dec. 3.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive. Purchaser assumes COVID risk and all COVID rules apply.

How pecans are harvested

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.