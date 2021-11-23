Razorback Stadium hosting Garth Brooks to make tour stop in 2022

Garth Brooks, shown performing at the BOK Center in 2015, is bringing his stadium tour to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Tulsa World file
Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The 7 p.m. April 23 show will be Brooks’ first at the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and it will be his first concert in Arkansas in more than seven years.
Tickets (eight-ticket limit) are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The only ways to purchase tickets are through
ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784) or through a Ticketmaster App on mobile phones. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office Friday, Dec. 3.
Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive. Purchaser assumes COVID risk and all COVID rules apply.
