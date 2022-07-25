Ray Bonneville performing at House Concerts Unlimited show

House Concerts Unlimited is bringing Austin singer-songwriter Ray Bonneville to Tulsa for a 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 show. Sharing the bill with Bonneville is another accomplished acoustic picker, Cary Morin.

Bonneville is traveling in support of his latest single, “On the Blind Side,” from an album that will be released in early 2023.

A news release said Bonneville has a style that sometimes draws comparisons to JJ Cale and Daniel Lanois. His music is blues-influenced, New Orleans-inspired and has earned him the description of “song and groove man.”

The Canadian-born resident of Austin has performed on albums by Mary Gauthier, Gurf Morlix, Eliza Gilkyson, Ray Wylie Hubbard and other prominent artists. He is a winner of Canada’s coveted Juno award, and in 2012 won the Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge Award.

Opening the show will be folk pop duo Deer Fellow.

Go to houseconcertsunlimited.com to donate and RSVP in advance. Suggested donation is $25 a person in advance or donate $30 at the door. Once you have made your donation/RSVP, you will be contacted with the address via email.

Proof of COVID vaccination is required at the door. Masks are welcome.

Wine, beer and sparkling water will be available. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring snacks and finger foods to share at the community table. BYOB is also welcome.