Randy Houser coming to Cain's Ballroom
Randy Houser coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
Randy Houser

Randy Houser will make a tour stop at Cain's Ballroom. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Cain’s Ballroom announced that Randy Houser will perform Thursday, Feb. 17 with special guest Ella Langley.

Tickets, which start at $32 (plus fees), go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

