Randy Crouch playing Mercury Lounge as part of WoodyFest Roadshow

Red Dirt pioneer Randy Crouch, known as the “world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll fiddler,” will perform Friday, Dec. 10 at Mercury Lounge.

The show comes courtesy of the Woody Guthrie Coalition and the Mercury Lounge, who are presenting the first WoodyFest Roadshow since 2019 and raising funds for the 25th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in July of 2022.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Individual and booth tickets can be purchased in advance at mercuryloungetulsa.com/shows or at the door.

“Randy is a wizard, a virtuoso, an explorer, a tall tree. His sonic beliefs fully intact, he plays like a beacon of joy, empowerment and integrity for all to hear. A national treasure,” said Reed Mathis in a news release about the event. Mathis, noted for his innovative and inspired playing with nationally touring jam bands like Tea Leaf Green, Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey and Billy and The Kids, knows Crouch from growing up in Tulsa and beginning his own music career in Oklahoma.

Famous for his distinctive fiddle playing, Crouch has often stated he would rather be known as a guitarist. He is the master of several other instruments, most prominently guitar.