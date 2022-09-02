Ragland's leap of faith - why work when you can gig? - continues with release of new album

The answer: Free snow cones.

The question: What does Ragland vocalist Autumn Ragland miss about a former job?

Ragland is a Pryor-based Americana music group with a nucleus of Autumn and her husband, Sam Cox. They dove into music full-time after taking stock of their lives about four years ago.

“I think I was working like three jobs at the time and going to school, and Sam was working probably a job or two,” Autumn said.

“All of a sudden, we were just kind of sitting there on the balcony at our apartment one night and we were like ‘What are we doing?’ We just decided then and there we were going to quit our jobs and play music and that’s just what we were going to do. We would rather be sitting on a barstool for three hours a night than working a job every single day for somebody else.”

Among jobs they left behind: Clothing store. Boys & Girls Club. Pizza joint. Substitute teacher. Snow cone shack.

Autumn said she misses free snow cones, a perk of working at the snow cone shack. Favorite flavor: Wedding cake with cream.

But can you quit those gigs and still manage to pay the bills? Autumn indicated the leap of faith wasn’t all that scary because they were working all those jobs and they were still broke. Why not be broke doing something you love?

“We pay our bills, so that’s pretty much all we can ask for,” she said. “We always want to do more and whatnot, but as long as we can play music and pay our bills, we’re satisfied.”

Ragland’s journey continues with the arrival today — Friday, Sept. 2 — of the group’s fourth album, available at thebandragland.com.

“I’m really excited about the record,” Cox said. “Every artist says this is the best record they have ever put out, but every single song on this album could be a single. It’s that good, I feel like.”

Cox said they put their blood, sweat and tears into the album, and their shared hope is it will take them to a whole new level.

“We have done a lot of really cool stuff the last few years,” he said. “I really feel like we just need a big boost to get to the next portion of our career.”

Biggest gig yet?

Cox has two answers for that. If you’re talking biggest crowd, he said Ragland opened for Diamond Rio in Texas a few months ago and there were people “as far as you could see, like you would see on TV or something.”

But his favorite Ragland show so far was a June 11 headlining performance at Cain’s Ballroom. “Home base shows are always good,” he said. “We don’t play a ton of them. It was cool to play at home and see all those familiar faces.”

Autumn grew up in Pryor and gravitated to music because of a love of songwriting. She said she wrote her first song when she was 7 or 8.

“It was just about being outside or playing baseball with my brothers or something in the front yard,” she said. “I don’t remember the words. I just remember the concept. That was my first song and I sang it to my mom. I didn’t know how to play anything yet. I sang it to her and she was like, ‘oh, that’s actually pretty good for a 7-year-old.’ After that I was like, ‘oh, OK, cool, I can keep doing this.’ So I just never quit.”

The child songwriter needed to learn an instrument so she could put her songs to music and chose the guitar. She was 13 when she played her first gig. A Tulsa TV station was on site for a morning show at Thomas Restaurant in Pryor. Autumn performed inside the restaurant.

“I think they did a little interview with me,” she said. “I had my small band at the time. ... They just played in the background for me and I sang.”

Sam, from nearby Locust Grove, had a band of his own. At 15, she began traveling to open for his band on the road. They eventually decided to team up in life and in a band.

Autumn: “Sam used to be like, ‘Hey, Ragland would be a cool band name if you ever had a band.’ I was like, ‘Sure, whatever.’ And then we decided we were going to make a band together and he said ‘What about Ragland?’ and I said ‘OK.’ We didn’t like traveling apart from each other. We still don’t. That’s just the best way we can make all that work.”

Cox: “It’s fun. We started the whole Ragland thing because I did my band thing for a few years and I just got burned out. It was a good combination. I always say my solo career walked so that Ragland could run. I spent a lot of those solo years messing up so I wouldn’t have to mess up with this band.”

“Guardian,” the title track on the new album, was inspired by a new addition to the family. Autumn said she wrote it about their adopted daughter.

“We got her in December and we had her a couple of years before that,” she said.

“It was a really long, hard process. And for a while there, it was kind of like, week to week, we didn’t know where she was going to be because they were trying to reunite her with her birth mom, but obviously that didn’t work out. For a while there it was really tough. We wanted her to stay and we were kind of fighting through that and going along with how the system works. I wrote that song the first time I signed some paperwork that says ‘parent or guardian sign here.’ That’s where I got the idea and the name and we just ended up naming the record after it because it’s probably the most influential song on the record.”

How is parenthood? “It’s fun,” Autumn said. “It’s parenthood. Our kid thinks she is 14, but she is 6. We are going through something new every day.”

Don’t look for the song Autumn wrote when she was 7 on the new album.

“That’ll stay in the vault the rest of my life,” she said.

But the album will include material that Ragland has crafted over the past four years.

“I’m really excited for it to come out to the world,” Autumn said. “We produced this record on our own. We did all the production in our home studio. We have never done that before. Hank Early from (the) Turnpike (Troubadours) mixed and mastered it, and we gave him a production credit because he gave us a lot of pointers.

“It’s definitely the hardest I’ve ever worked on a record, and I think it has the best songs I’ve ever released, in my eyes. It has gotten a lot more attention behind it. We have been able to put a little bit more promotion into it than past records. We kind of know what we are doing a little bit more this time around, so we’re hoping it’s a good release.”

