Quiet Riot broke down barriers that led to first Rocklahoma celebration

PRYOR — Back to check on your metal health:

Quiet Riot performed at the first Rocklahoma 15 years ago.

Quiet Riot is returning to play at Rocklahoma 2022, which begins with a Thursday night pre-party and continues through Sunday at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor.

Something to chew on: The original incarnation of Rocklahoma perhaps owes its existence to Quiet Riot.

Rocklahoma’s talent rosters have evolved to reflect the times (Shinedown, Korn and Five Finger Death Punch are among 2022 headliners), but when the camping and music festival debuted in 2007, it was an all-out celebration of ’80s rock.

An estimated 100,000 festival attendees showed up that year to give a group hug to MTV-era groups like White Lion, Y&T, Slaughter, Ratt, Poison, Warrant, Skid Row, Winger, Dokken, L.A. Guns, Great White, Jackyl, Queensryche and Twisted Sister.

Rolling Stone dispatched a writer to document the historic reunion of ’80s bands. A multi-page wrap-up referred to Pryor as the “hub of the glam galaxy.”

Quiet Riot’s place in that galaxy is significant.

It was Quiet Riot that opened the floodgates for ’80s rock bands to be signed to record deals. Didn’t know that? You can’t help but be aware of it if you read the 2021 book “Nothin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ‘80s Hard Rock Explosion.”

In the book, Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider said Quiet Riot “knocked the wall down” for other ’80s bands.

“Quiet Riot, they don’t get enough credit,” Snider said. “They get discredited. But I’ve screamed it from the mountaintops. I will continue. Quiet Riot should be immortalized.”

“Quiet Riot really, truly saved rock and roll,” Poison drummer Rikki Rockett said in the book. “A lot of people don’t give them credit for that. At that time people were still stuck ... They just wouldn’t let go of the new wave stuff. But the hard rock, heavy metal, rock ‘n’ roll surge, Quiet Riot started that.”

For the rest of the story, let’s check in with Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo, who took part in a pre-Rocklahoma phone interview with the Tulsa World.

Regarding praise for Quiet Riot that appeared in the book, Sarzo said, “It’s really nice to hear from our peers and our friends, their appreciation for not just Quiet Riot’s sacrifice, but everybody else was sacrificing at the same time, you know? We just happened to be the ones that recorded the ‘Metal Health’ record, and it was the right record with the right musicians at the right time.”

Quiet Riot had been rejected by pretty much every label before recording 1983’s “Metal Health.”

The music industry was stunned when the record navigated past two juggernauts — Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and The Police’s “Synchronicity” — to become the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard 200.

Wrote Loudwire in 2018: “For all intents and purposes, the hair metal era officially started when Quiet Riot’s ‘Metal Health’ reached the top of the U.S. charts in 1983.”

Because of the breakthrough album, record deals all of a sudden became easier to land if you were one of those bands slugging it out on the Sunset Strip.

“You know, it usually happens when there is a shift in the (musical landscape), when one band knocks down a door,” Sarzo said. “I mean, it happened later on with Nirvana. They did the same thing. When Nirvana got huge on MTV, there was a focus on that, that incredible music scene that was coming out of Seattle, and everything shifted in a new direction.”

Sarzo, during the phone interview, revisited the chain of events that led to the 1980s becoming the decade for headbanging.

Sarzo credited a “movement” that was sparked on the Sunset Strip.

“That was an interesting place to be at, especially in the late ’70s and early ’80s,” he said. “I joined Quiet Riot in 1978 and I have been living in L.A. ... since ‘76. Every time I ran out of money, I went on the road with a cover band to tour the country, and then I would make money and come back and give it another shot.”

At the time, record companies were focusing on new wave and punk. Quiet Riot couldn’t sniff a deal, at least in the U.S. The group’s first two albums were released exclusively in Japan.

Sarzo said there were two versions of Quiet Riot — the version that featured guitarist Randy Rhoads before he left to join Ozzy Osbourne and the version that crafted “Metal Health.”

In between, Quiet Riot ceased to exist and vocalist Kevin DuBrow fronted a band named DuBrow. Sarzo was living with DuBrow and playing in DuBrow when, solely on Rhoads’ recommendation, he was hired in Ozzy’s band.

Rhoads, who wrote and played on Osbourne’s first two solo albums, died in a 1982 plane crash.

DuBrow wrote and dedicated a song (“Thunderbird“) to Rhoads after Rhoads got a job with Osbourne. After Rhoads’ death, DuBrow altered the lyrics to reflect his emotions about how he felt about Rhoads’ passing, according to Sarzo.

Sarzo was still in Ozzy’s band when DuBrow called and asked if Sarzo would come in to help record “Thunderbird” for a possible record (no deal, yet). They knocked it out quickly, leaving plenty of time during a recording session to tackle a few other songs, including “Slick Black Cadillac,” a song from the Rhoads era of Quiet Riot, and some DuBrow era songs.

Sarzo thought the songs would be demos, but the quality was so keen that, once Quiet Riot got signed, the record company said the guys didn’t need to re-record them for “Metal Health.”

Sarzo wound up leaving Ozzy, who was at the top of his solo game, to rejoin Quiet Riot, which reclaimed its former name.

The wildest story about “Metal Health:” DuBrow was dead set against recording a cover song, so a plot was hatched to self-sabotage the recording of Slade’s “Cum on Feel the Noize” for possible use on the album. Producer Spencer Proffer was a proponent of the song and told the guys in Quiet Riot they could record other songs if they would agree to do one song for him. The self-sabotage failed and the song became the biggest hit on an album that convinced industry officials there was an audience for metal music.

“It’s a metal version of a pop song,” Sarzo said. “It was like sneaking metal into radio. And it was very melodic, which meant that we would have toddlers (at our shows). Parents would bring their children, 2- and 3-year-old children, backstage to meet us. Kevin figured it out early on. He said you know what? I’m actually singing ‘Three Blind Mice.’ ‘Cum On Feel the Noize.’ Three. Blind. Mice. Right there. We were singing a nursery rhyme really, a metal version of a nursery rhyme. So it transcended. It appealed to children and it appealed to teenagers and appealed to adults, you know? So it was the right song to open the doors, you know?”

So, connecting the dots, Quiet Riot unleashed a genre in the 1980s and it was that flavor of music that was saluted at the first Rocklahoma.

Would there have been a Rocklahoma without Quiet Riot? What brand of music would have been celebrated at the inaugural music festival in 2007 if hair metal (some feel the label is derogatory) had never boomed?

“It would’ve been really different — a bit different of a sonic landscape, but visual, too, because I’m including the MTV impact,” Sarzo said. “I mean, our video ‘Cum on Feel the Noize‘ was played on MTV every half hour on the half hour. I could set my watch to it.”

“Quiet Riot was big on MTV back in the day, for sure,” Les Garland, a former MTV executive and Tulsa disc jockey, said.

Songs on “Metal Health,” including the title track, were good-time, turn-up-the-radio tunes.

“My perception is every time I go on stage with Quiet Riot — and we have been doing this now for a few months this year — I am caught in between the then and the now,” Sarzo said. “I’m in the moment and it’s a mix. It’s a blend of where I am playing, who I’m playing with and who I used to play with. So I’m experiencing the same emotion that I did 40 years ago.”

Sarzo was not part of the Quiet Riot lineup when the band performed at the first Rocklahoma (DuBrow died shortly afterward). Sarzo said he has never played Rocklahoma and is “super excited” to check the festival off his bucket list. Sarzo rejoined Quiet Riot last year and intends on helping the band celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Metal Health” next year. Told it feels right that he’s in Quiet Riot, he said, “It had to feel right for me first, otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it. But it cannot feel any more right than it does because Quiet Riot is my home. This is where I found my collective consciousness.”

Continuing, Sarzo said, “When I first joined Quiet Riot in ‘78, it was the first band that there was this collective (effort) and, the band members, we all had the same goal, the same vision of what we wanted to do with our lives, which was to get a record deal, basically. We had all these plans and we cannot accomplish everything unless before we get a record deal. We never talked about politics. We never talked about religion. Girls were not getting in the way of what we were trying to achieve. And it was just this collective vision and a laser-focused vision of what you want to accomplish with your music.”

