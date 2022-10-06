'Queen of the House' music artist Jody Miller dies

Grammy-winning Oklahoma music artist Jody Miller has died. She was 80.

Miller won a Grammy for best female vocal performance for her song “Queen of the House.” It was her biggest hit and it was a “counter” to fellow Oklahoma music artist Roger Miller’s chart-topping song “King of the Road.”

The opening lyrics (written by Mary Taylor) to “Queen of the House” were:

Up every day at six.

Bacon and Eggs to fix.

Four kids from 1 to 4.

Pretty soon there’ll be one more.

The song struck a chord with listeners and was a crossover smash in 1965, reaching No. 5 on the country chart and No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Miller is credited with being a pioneering figure among female artists who tasted crossover success.

In a past Miller interview with the Tulsa World, entertainment writer John Wooley wrote that there’s a lot of talk about what “is” and “isn’t” country music and where to draw the line. Wrote Wooley: It’s an argument that’s been going on for decades in one form or another. Just ask Jody Miller, who was in the big middle of it all back when the Beatles were new and Owens, Haggard and Jones were just hitting their stride.”

Said Miller, “I really did experience it back then; the fans were a little bit peeved at me. I was a singer, and I liked to sing all kinds of songs, so I didn’t fit into a mold. And, psychologically speaking, the fans needed a mold to be comfortable.”

Miller released 13 studio albums from 1963-77 and her first 11 singles of the 1970s all cracked the top 40 of the country chart.

“I’d say next to “Queen of the House,’ the biggest record for me was “He’s So Fine,’ (in 1971), a remake of the old

Chiffons hit,” she told Wooley. “I really came back on that one, and I got the Billboard award (for Artist Resurgence of the Year). It sold as many as “Queen of the House’ did, and told people on Music Row down in Nashville that there

was another audience out there that might pick up on country music.”

Miller recorded gospel albums later in life and earned a spot in the the Country Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame.

Born in Phoenix, Miller was raised in Blanchard, Oklahoma, and returned from Los Angeles to live there in 1969. She attended a groundbreaking ceremony last year for the Jody Miller Performing Arts Center in Blanchard. Blanchard has celebrated her with Jody Miller Day events.