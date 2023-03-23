Pussy Riot, the internationally renowned collective of Russian women whose politically charged performances have challenged oppression around the world, will be the recipients of the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize.

The group will receive the award from Nora Guthrie, Woody Guthrie's daughter, in a ceremony scheduled for May 6 at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St. The presentation will be followed by an onstage interview with the group by Robert Santelli, executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archive and Center for American Music.

The evening will conclude with the group performing its "Riot Days" multimedia show at the venue, which the British newspaper The Guardian described as a “mix of music, documentary footage and scathing political commentary."

The Woody Guthrie Prize presentation and Pussy Riot's performance are part of the Woody Guthrie Center’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, May 5-7.

The Woody Guthrie Prize is given annually to an artist who best exemplifies Woody Guthrie’s spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, literature, dance or other art forms and serving as a positive force for social change. Past recipients of the award include Joan Baez, Chuck D, Kris Kristofferson, Norman Lear, John Mellencamp, Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen and Mavis Staples.

Pussy Riot is a Russian feminist protest and performance art collective founded in 2011. Members of the group, which include Maria "Masha" Alyokhina, Nadya Tolokonnikova, Olga Borisova and Diana Burkot, have been repeatedly imprisoned in Russia for speaking out on human rights issues in their home country.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Woody Guthrie Center, which opened in April 2013. The center is a subsidiary of the Tulsa-based American Song Archives, which also manages the city’s Bob Dylan Center.

“As artists who, like Woody Guthrie, have the courage of their convictions, there are no contemporary artists more worthy of this recognition than Pussy Riot,” said Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “They have paid a very personal price for speaking their minds on the most serious issues of our time, yet they continue to fight for justice and freedom.”

The event will anchor a weekend of activities that will also feature:

• Free, family-friendly concerts on May 6 at Guthrie Green, including the Secret Sisters, Margaret Glaspy, Jonatha Brooke and Hot Toast Music, plus a maker’s market and food trucks.

• Free screening of the documentary “The Ballad of Ramblin’ Jack” following by a Q&A with Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and film producer Aiyana Elliott.

• Free presentations on May 6 by presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, Woody Guthrie Publications Vice President Anna Canoni and the Woody Guthrie Faculty Teaching Collective.

• Woody Guthrie Center night at the Tulsa Drillers home game on May 5.

• A special members-only concert on May 7 by the legendary Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, with Sarah Lee Guthrie and Bobby Carradine.

• Free admission to the Woody Guthrie Center and Bob Dylan Center all day on May 6.

For more information: woodyguthriecenter.org.