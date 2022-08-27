Public reaction validates decision to reopen historic Church Studio

Half a year later, there’s enough evidence to say this: Church Studio rocks, again.

Leon Russell, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer from Tulsa, returned to his hometown of Tulsa in 1972 and purchased a church that was transformed into Church Studio.

A musical workshop and recording studio, Church Studio was utilized by artists on the roster of Shelter Records, a label owned by Russell and Denny Cordell. And, because Russell was amid peak years of popularity, Church Studio attracted music artists from around the world.

It would be a shame if that cool chunk of local history was lost to the ages and, thanks to Teresa Knox, it won’t be.

Knox, current owner of Church Studio, embraced the mission of restoring Church Studio to glory.

On March 1, 2022 — 50 years after Russell put his name on the church deed — a refurbished Church Studio opened its doors to visitors. On Sept. 1, Church Studio will have been re-opened for six months. During that span, Church Studio has hosted “intimate” concert performances as part of a Legacy Concert Series. The shows have featured Bill Champlin, Kenny Loggins, George Thorogood, Taj Mahal and Jimmy Webb. Knox said 2023 will be just as exciting.

Knox took questions from the Tulsa World in advance of Church Studio’s pending half-year anniversary.

It has been almost six months since the restored Church Studio opened. Thoughts?

“Since opening in March, we’ve been stunned by the local support and national interest. We don’t take this for granted and want to continue to do our part to engage our local community and delight out-of-town visitors. Folks have visited us from over 30 countries and all 50 states.”

What can you say that will help folks understand how slammed you were during grand opening week?

“We had over 4,000 visitors our first week, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of Leon’s purchase in 1972. We thought we had planned for everything but were not prepared for that type of traffic. We ran out of our giveaway staples like koozies, stickers and brochures. Despite a few minor logistics, we loved every minute of it and learned a lot.”

Although that was a busy time, it had to be a nice bit of reinforcement that people were interested.

“Fans of Leon Russell, Tom Petty, Steve Ripley, Dwight Twilley and others were so thrilled to get to see what we had been up to during the restoration process. We heard entertaining stories and learned so much about the building’s history and historical significance. We were also appreciative of other types of tourists, like those interested in Route 66, historic architecture and the Methodist church. It was wonderful showing local musicians the control room, live room, acoustic design and studio gear. We want to be an important resource for the music community.”

What do you want to say about the concert series and why you wanted to make that part of Church Studio?

“The Legacy Concert Series is a way for us to honor legends and their musical contributions while extending a unique concert experience to superfans of those artists. The performances are also recorded and videotaped for archival purposes and to share with our followers. We interview the artists before or after the show and always ask about what they think of the studio, Leon Russell and the Tulsa Sound. I’m amazed at how much of Tulsa’s trailblazing influence infiltrated the music world.”

Who do you have on the concert calendar in the future?

“Air Supply is our next legacy artist (Oct. 4). They have toured the studio twice before — once while under renovation and once during the Dropkick Murphys’ session — and we’ve become good friends. One of our vintage microphones was purchased from Graham Russell, a Telefunken ELAM 251. Our team has been shamelessly listening to yacht rock all summer in anticipation of this rare, acoustic performance. Plus, we love the Russell connection; Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell will be playing at Leon Russell’s.”

Concerts are in the sanctuary, so you have a show setting for about 100 people. Does that make for a unique environment?

“The building is a 107-year-old structure and the performance space was a place of worship. This makes for a beautiful backdrop, emotionally and aesthetically. Combining this with Leon’s history inspires an engaging sense of unity between the artists and the audience. It’s an experience like no other.”

Dropkick Murphys announced a new Woody Guthrie-inspired album that was recorded at Church Studio. Who else can you say has recorded at Church Studio lately or wants to record there?

“Tommy Emmanuel, Kenny Loggins, Bill Champlin, Dropkick Murphys, George Thorogood, Zac Wenzel, Taj Mahal, Jake & the Idols, CBS Sports, Kristin Chenoweth, ‘Discover Oklahoma,’ Loyal TV, RSU TV, Mike Rowe, CBS Austin, Brad Absher, Travis Kidd, Brent Giddens, Kenny Ortega, Ariana Reagor, Kevin Chamberlin, Jordan Fisher, Walt Disney Records, Warner Brothers and Paul Benjaman.”

Church Studio has drawn “name” visitors since reopening. Now’s the time to name-drop. Who has popped in?

“Lukas Nelson, Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Olivia Harrison, Tommy Emmanuel, Joe Bonamassa, 38 Special, Mannheim Steamroller, Taylor Hanson, Zachary Levi, Liz Moriando, Barry Williams, Zac Maloy, John Doe, Air Supply, C. Thomas Howell, Ashley McBride, Blackberry Smoke, Gary Busey, Kenny Ortega, Foreigner, Kristin Chenoweth, Jordan Fisher, Paul Tollett, Zach Bryan and American Aquarium.”

Has the Bob Dylan Center had an impact on your operations?

“We love the Bob Dylan Center. The team at the center has been an extraordinary supporter of our efforts and has sent tourists, press and celebrities our way. We wouldn’t have the number of visitors we have been experiencing without their presence in Tulsa. There are many ties, including Steve Ripley and Leon Russell, and the studio’s Neve 8068 console is the exact one that Dylan used to record ‘Time Out of Mind.’ Bob Dylan Center visitors will also notice The Church Studio Control Room, an interactive listening and mixing exhibit. We look forward to more collaborations with them.”

What has been the highlight for you since Church Studio came back to life? How do you feel about it all?

“Developing an operation that allows tourists to enjoy the exhibit space and archive without compromising the integrity of the recording process has been the best part of the Church’s revival. We have deployed a model that takes lessons from the 1915 Church’s community focus and merged that with Shelter’s artist-centric strategy.”

