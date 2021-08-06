Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for Jason Isbell show at Cain's Ballroom

Attendees of a sold-out Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit show at Cain’s Ballroom next week must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative within 72 hours of coming to the Aug. 12 show, according to updated health and safety requirements put forth by the group.

The rise of the COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant was cited as the reason for the requirements. Similar requirements were put in place for upcoming Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performances in Austin, Texas.

The news about the Cain’s Ballroom show was shared Friday on social media. The announcement said doors at Cain’s will open at 6 p.m. to accommodate for longer entry times.

Those who are unable to adhere to testing and vaccination requirements and who purchased tickets directly through etix may request a refund, according to the announcement. Refunds must be requested by 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

Here are the requirements, per the announcement:

In attending the event, you certify that you and all individuals in your party attending the event: