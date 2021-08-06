 Skip to main content
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for Jason Isbell show at Cain's Ballroom
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for Jason Isbell show at Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform Aug. 12 at Cain's Ballroom.

 JOEY JOHNSON, Tulsa World

Attendees of a sold-out Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit show at Cain’s Ballroom next week must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative within 72 hours of coming to the Aug. 12 show, according to updated health and safety requirements put forth by the group.

The rise of the COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant was cited as the reason for the requirements. Similar requirements were put in place for upcoming Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performances in Austin, Texas.

The news about the Cain’s Ballroom show was shared Friday on social media. The announcement said doors at Cain’s will open at 6 p.m. to accommodate for longer entry times.

Those who are unable to adhere to testing and vaccination requirements and who purchased tickets directly through etix may request a refund, according to the announcement. Refunds must be requested by 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

Here are the requirements, per the announcement:

In attending the event, you certify that you and all individuals in your party attending the event:

•Are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose; no later than July 29, 2021) and can provide proof of vaccination — original vaccination card, a copy of vaccination card or picture of vaccination card.

•Or, you will take a COVID-19 diagnostic test (PCR or antigen) within 72 hours of the event and provide proof of negative result to security prior to entry into the facility, and...

•Will not attend the event and will request a refund if you have recently been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period prior to the event.

Green Day recently required all fans be vaccinated for a sold-out show at Cain’s Ballroom.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

