Post Malone bringing new tour to BOK Center

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour, a 33-city outing across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch, will include a Friday, Oct. 28 show at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

Because Citi is the official card of the tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, until 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

A Grammy-nominated, three-time diamond-certified artist, Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, “Twelve Carat Toothache” from Mercury Records/Republic Records. In addition to anthems “Cooped Up” (with Ricch) and “One Right Now” (with The Weeknd), the record boasts appearances from Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna and The Kid LAROI.

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch and meet their new brewer Lucas Dewell

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.