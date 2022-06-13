 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Post Malone bringing new tour to BOK Center

  Updated
Post Malone

Post Malone, photographed during the 2021 Reading Music Festival in Reading, England, is coming to BOK Center. 

 Scott Garfitt, Associated Press

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour, a 33-city outing across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch, will include a Friday, Oct. 28 show at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

Because Citi is the official card of the tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, until 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

A Grammy-nominated, three-time diamond-certified artist, Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, “Twelve Carat Toothache” from Mercury Records/Republic Records. In addition to anthems “Cooped Up” (with Ricch) and “One Right Now” (with The Weeknd), the record boasts appearances from Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna and The Kid LAROI.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

