 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pop Evil coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Pop Evil

Pop Evil, photographed during a past Rocklahoma festival, is bringing a tour stop to Cain's Ballroom. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World.

 Joseph Rushmore

Pop Evil is making Cain’s Ballroom a stop on the Vortex Tour and will perform July 1 with guests Oxymorons and Zillion.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 29 at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $20, plus fees.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Hudson says she's working on an album

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert