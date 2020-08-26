Tulsa’s music scene gained exposure in Rolling Stone again, this time with a story bearing this headline: Tulsa’s hip-hop artists are speaking. Will the world listen?
Tulsa was previously spotlighted by Rolling Stone in January, when the magazine was doing a series of stories about towns where live music is exploding. Tulsa was identified as one of those towns and
local hip-hop artist Steph Simon was among artists whose gained exposure.
Jonathan Bernstein, who wrote that story and the newest one, again turned to Simon, whose Born on Black Wall Street album made him a natural for a story that was posted Aug. 26 to
rollingstone.com. The story, per a secondary headline, is about how local musicians want to illustrate their hometown’s history of racist violence while also looking to the future.
The story includes details from Tulsa’s 2020 Juneteenth festival and mentions the
Fire in Little Africa project that will arrive on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 2021. Gallery: Steph Simon performs at 'Born on Black Wall Street: Unplugged' show at former Brady Mansion
Steph Simon
Steph Simon performs at a concert at the former Brady Mansion, which has been renamed the Skyline Mansion, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @JimmieTramel