Tulsa-based music artist Steph Simon performed his Born on Black Wall Street Album at the Skyline Manson, formerly the Brady Mansion, earlier this year. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 JOHN CLANTON

Tulsa’s music scene gained exposure in Rolling Stone again, this time with a story bearing this headline: Tulsa’s hip-hop artists are speaking. Will the world listen?

Tulsa was previously spotlighted by Rolling Stone in January, when the magazine was doing a series of stories about towns where live music is exploding. Tulsa was identified as one of those towns and local hip-hop artist Steph Simon was among artists whose gained exposure.

Jonathan Bernstein, who wrote that story and the newest one, again turned to Simon, whose Born on Black Wall Street album made him a natural for a story that was posted Aug. 26 to rollingstone.com. The story, per a secondary headline, is about how local musicians want to illustrate their hometown’s history of racist violence while also looking to the future.

The story includes details from Tulsa’s 2020 Juneteenth festival and mentions the Fire in Little Africa project that will arrive on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 2021.

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

